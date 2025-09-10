Sea Dogs Walked-Off by Rumble Ponies 1-0 in Series Opener

Binghamton, N.Y. - The Portland Sea Dogs (63-67, 29-34) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in walk-off fashion (86-45, 41-23) 1-0 on Tuesday evening at Mirabito Stadium.

Binghamton took the win in the bottom of the ninth inning on a walk-off RBI single from Nick Morabito to take the opening game of the series. Omar De Los Santos singled to start the frame, and later advanced to second via a passed ball. After De Los Santos swiped third base, he scored on the game-winning single.

The Sea Dogs received a masterful performance on the mound from left-hander Eduardo Rivera, tossing 7.0 innings of scoreless ball while only surrendering a hit and racking up a season-high seven strikeouts.

RHP Will Watson (1-2, 4.97 ERA) earned the win tossing 4.0 scoreless innings without allowing a hit while striking out five. RHP Jorge Juan (1-5, 4.94 ERA) was given the loss pitching 0.1 inning allowing one run (earned) on two hits.

The Sea Dogs will continue their road trip series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies tomorrow, September 10 at 6:07 PM. Portland will hand the ball to LHP Hayden Mullins (7-2, 2.23 ERA). Binghamton will start RHP Jack Wenninger (12-6, 3.03 ERA) on the mound.







