Jersey Diners Grill Reading Flapjacks in Breakfast Showdown

(Reading, PA) - Two runs in the top of the 11th led the Somerset Patriots (36-28; 71-62) to a 7-6 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (27-37; 52-79) on Tuesday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Patriots wasted little time striking first in the top of the opening frame. Brendan Jones led off the inning with a double off Estibenzon Jimenez. George Lombard Jr. walked and Jace Avina singled to load the bases. Dylan Jasso then hit a sac fly to center field to score Jones and put Somerset up 1-0.

Reading responded quickly in the bottom of the first. Aroon Escobar, making his Double-A debut, worked a leadoff walk and then advanced to second on a ground out to second from Dante Nori. Felix Reyes followed with a double flared down the right-field line to score Escobar and make it 1-1.

In the top of the third, Jake Gatewood led off the frame with a walk and a walk of Lombard Jr. then a single from Avina loaded the bases again. Jasso followed with his second sac fly of the day, this one to right field, to score Gatewood and make it 2-1. Reading tied the game at two in the bottom of the fourth when Dylan Campbell singled, stole second and third, then scored on a balk from Kyle Carr.

Jimenez started for Reading and allowed two runs on three hits over five innings, with six strikeouts. On the Somerset side, Carr allowed two runs on three hits, with five strikeouts. Neither pitcher factored into the decision.

Eiberson Castellano entered in the sixth and struck out a pair of Patriots in a scoreless frame. Mason Vinyard worked around a couple of base runners as he kept the Fightin Phils off the board in the bottom of the frame. Castellano returned to the mound in the seventh and got into a jam. Manny Palencia reached on an error by Escobar at second base. Jones singled and Avina was hit by a pitch and that ended the day for Castellano. With the bases loaded, Andrew Baker walked back-to-back batters to put Somerset on top 4-2.

After Indigo Diaz kept the Fightin Phils bats quiet in the seventh, the Patriots turned to Zach Messinger for the bottom of the eighth. Bryson Ware reached on a one-out single and took second on a wild pitch. With two outs in the inning, Caleb Ricketts crushed his sixth home run of the season to right field to tie the game at four. The teams traded scoreless innings in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

Tyler Hardman started the inning on second base for the Patriots and scored when the leadoff batter Jackson Castillo reached on an error from Reading first baseman Bryson Ware to give the Patriots a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th. Reading tied the game in the bottom of the 10th when Erick Brito singled home the placed runner Reyes to tie the game up at five.

Somerset wasted no time re-taking the lead in the top of the 11th inning against Gabriel Barbosa. Gatewood started the inning on second base and moved to third on a wild pitch from Barbosa. Jones then singled to plate Gatewood and put the Patriots back on top by one. Jones moved to second on a passed ball and then to third on a ground out. Avina then doubled to score Jones and make it 7-5. In the bottom of the 11th, Robert Moore took third on a wild pitch and scored on a ground out from Leandro Pineda to make it 7-6. Dante Nori had his first Double-A hit and stole second, but a Reyes strikeout ended the game.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots. RHP Chuck King will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Ben Hess for Somerset. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

