Five-Run Fifth Sinks Squirrels Tuesday Night

Published on September 9, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered seven runs over a two-inning stretch and lost to the Hartford Yard Goats, 8-2, on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (53-78-1, 31-32 second half) lost for the sixth time in the last seven games to open the series against the Yard Goats (68-64, 32-31).

Hartford scored five runs in the top of the fifth to pull ahead. After an infield hit and two walks to load the bases, Cole Carrigg clubbed a grand slam to break a 1-1 tie. Later in the inning, Julio Carreras hit an RBI single to open a 6-1 lead against Richmond reliever Shane Rademacher (Loss, 2-1).

In the sixth, Charlie Condon hit a two-run homer to extend the lead to 8-1.

The Yard Goats took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Roc Riggio led off with a walk, stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch.

The Flying Squirrels tied the score with a two-out, RBI single by Turner Hill in the bottom of the first.

Mason Green (Win 6-4) took over for Hartford starter Ben Shields in the second and threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.

Bo Davidson walked twice, extending his on-base streak to 20 games, which is the longest by a Richmond player this year.

Richmond scored a run in the eighth on a fielding error to close the score to 8-2.

Cole Hillier threw three scoreless relief innings. He has now worked eight innings without allowing a run over three appearances since being promoted to Double-A on August 30.

The series continues on Wednesday night. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (1-3, 5.09) will start for Richmond opposed by Hartford left-hander Sean Sullivan (9-5, 3.09). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

Wednesday is RVA Night presented by Metro Elevator. It is also Wine & K9s with $7 glasses of wine and $7 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. plus dogs are admitted free. The first 1,500 fans of all ages will receive a copy of "The Diamond: A Fond Farewell" commemorative program presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Limited tickets for the remaining home games are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.