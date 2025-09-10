Five-Run Fifth Sinks Squirrels Tuesday Night
Published on September 9, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered seven runs over a two-inning stretch and lost to the Hartford Yard Goats, 8-2, on Tuesday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (53-78-1, 31-32 second half) lost for the sixth time in the last seven games to open the series against the Yard Goats (68-64, 32-31).
Hartford scored five runs in the top of the fifth to pull ahead. After an infield hit and two walks to load the bases, Cole Carrigg clubbed a grand slam to break a 1-1 tie. Later in the inning, Julio Carreras hit an RBI single to open a 6-1 lead against Richmond reliever Shane Rademacher (Loss, 2-1).
In the sixth, Charlie Condon hit a two-run homer to extend the lead to 8-1.
The Yard Goats took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Roc Riggio led off with a walk, stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch.
The Flying Squirrels tied the score with a two-out, RBI single by Turner Hill in the bottom of the first.
Mason Green (Win 6-4) took over for Hartford starter Ben Shields in the second and threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.
Bo Davidson walked twice, extending his on-base streak to 20 games, which is the longest by a Richmond player this year.
Richmond scored a run in the eighth on a fielding error to close the score to 8-2.
Cole Hillier threw three scoreless relief innings. He has now worked eight innings without allowing a run over three appearances since being promoted to Double-A on August 30.
The series continues on Wednesday night. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (1-3, 5.09) will start for Richmond opposed by Hartford left-hander Sean Sullivan (9-5, 3.09). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.
Wednesday is RVA Night presented by Metro Elevator. It is also Wine & K9s with $7 glasses of wine and $7 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. plus dogs are admitted free. The first 1,500 fans of all ages will receive a copy of "The Diamond: A Fond Farewell" commemorative program presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Limited tickets for the remaining home games are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
