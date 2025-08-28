Antunez Homers, But Ducks Fall in Richmond, 3-2

RubberDucks designated hitter Wuilfredo Antunez homered to extend a five-game hitting streak, but Richmond's three-run second inning was enough for a 3-2 Flying Squirrels victory at The Diamond Wednesday night. Akron remained two games behind Altoona (30-23) and one behind Harrisburg (29-24) in the second-half Southwest Division race.

Turning Point

In a scoreless game in the bottom of the second inning, Richmond first baseman Victor Bericoto hit a leadoff double to center field off right-hander Yorman Gómez. Left fielder Scott Bandura hit an RBI single to center field and stole second base before scoring on right fielder Carter Howell's RBI double. After a hit batter and two more outs, designated hitter Bo Davidson grounded an RBI single to left field to make it 3-0.

Mound Presence

Gómez returned from the three-run second inning by keeping Richmond scoreless until he left with two outs in the fourth inning - his shortest Eastern League appearance. He allowed four hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. He took his first loss of the season after beginning 12-0 between High-A Lake County and Double-A Akron. Left-hander Steven Pérez escaped the fourth inning and worked around another hit in 2 1/3 scoreless inning. Right-hander Matt Jachec pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts.

Duck Tales

Richmond left-hander Joe Whitman, a Hudson High School and Kent State University alumnus, held Akron scoreless until the sixth inning, when three straight one-out singles loaded the bases, ending Whitman's night. With two outs right fielder Guy Lipscomb hit an RBI single before right-hander Evan Gates struck out third baseman Alex Mooney to strand the bases loaded. In the eighth, Antunez homered off right-hander Ryan Murphy to cut the lead to 3-2.

Notebook

Antunez has three home runs in his last eight games...Left fielder Joe Lampe extended his six-game hitting streak, in which he is 11-for-24...First baseman Ralphy Velazquez extended a five-game hitting streak, and catcher Jacob Cozart extended a four-game hitting streak, while shortstop Angel Genao 's five-game hitting streak ended...Jachec has pitched seven scoreless innings over his last four appearances... Akron leads the season series with Richmond, 10-7, but trails the second-half series (and tiebreaker), 6-2... Game Time: 2:26...Attendance: 4,061.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Richmond at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at The Diamond. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (0-0, 6.75 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels left-hander Nick Zwack (0-3, 2.93 ERA). The game broadcast is on 99.7 Canton's New Country, the 99.7 Canton iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







