Felix Reyes' Strong Week Continues with Homer as Reading Drops Series Finale

Published on August 17, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (19-26; 44-68) fell to the Akron RubberDucks (24-21; 67-46) 10-9 in the series finale on Sunday night. The RubberDucks claimed the series in a 5-1 win, as Reading held off the series sweep with their win in the first game on Tuesday night.

The Fightin Phils got off to quite a hot start with a five-run first inning. Dylan Campbell reached on a fielding error then stole second. Carson DeMartini and Felix Reyes both walked during their time at bat, loading the bases with no outs. Caleb Ricketts delivered an RBI single to get the scoring started. Paul McIntosh followed with an RBI single of his own and Nick Dunn grounded into a force out, allowing Reyes to score. Finally, Leandro Pineda finished up with a two-run RBI triple before the inning came to an end and Reading quickly found themselves up 5-0.

The RubberDucks got themselves on the board the following inning thanks to a three-run home run from Wuilfredo Antunez. Ralphy Velasquez kept the scoring going for Akron in the top of the third with a solo home run, getting the RubberDucks within one of the Fightin Phils.

Akron quickly regained control of the game with a seven-run fourth inning to take the lead. A passed ball by Caleb Ricketts scored Jonah Advincula, who walked then made it to third on a double from Alex Mooney. An RBI single from Christian Knapczyk quickly followed which put the RubberDucks ahead, 6-5. The scoring did not stop there as Angel Genao stepped up to the plate and hit an RBI double with no outs on the board.

Jacob Cozart followed up with an RBI double after Gunner Mayer took the mound for the Fightin Phils. Without any outs still not recorded, Alfonsin Rosario singled, allowing Velazquez and Cozart to run home. A sac fly from Alex Mooney capped off Akron's scoring as the RubberDucks took over, 11-5.

Back-to-back home runs from Leandro Pineda and Bryson Ware in the bottom of the fourth helped the Fightin Phils chip away at Akron's lead. Not only was that Ware's first home run since arriving in Reading, that marked his first Double-A home run of his career.

The RubberDucks were not ready to allow the Fightin Phils to close the gap much more and extended their lead in the top of the fifth. Ralphy Velasquez doubled, after Angel Genao walked, and Alfonsin Rosario delivered another RBI single which scored Genao. Jake Fox added an RBI double, scoring both Velasquez and Rosario, now giving the RubberDucks a 14-7 lead.

Felix Reyes hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, his 12th home run of the year, allowing the Fightin Phils to get a little bit closer to Akron's lead. Nonetheless, the RubberDucks continued their scoring in the top of the seventh and would not allow the Fightin Phils to catch up much. Jacob Cozart came in with a single and advanced to second after a forced out, getting himself into scoring position. Jake Fox singled to center field and scored Cozart. Wuilfredo Antunez delivered an RBI triple and just like that, the RubberDucks were back with a comfortable lead of 16-9.

With one inning to go, the RubberDucks took the opportunity to add some final runs onto their score. As Tristan Garnett took the mound for Reading, Jacob Cozart singled to left field and Alfonsin Rosario walked. Jake Fox singled and the bases were loaded with no outs. Wuilfredo Antunez hit another RBI single and Cozart scored. With the bases still loaded, Alex Mooney was hit by pitch and pinch-runner Joe Lampe walked the score in. To round things out, a final run was walked in by Mooney after Christian Knapczyk was walked. Akron added three more runs and now had a hefty lead of 19-9.

A final push from Reading came in the bottom of the ninth as Nick Dunn hit an RBI single to score Lou Albrecht, who walked during his time at the plate. The effort was not quite enough though as the RubberDucks ended the game 19-10 after Reading allowed a combined 24 hits, a season-high number of hits allowed in a game. Wil Crowe (L, 3-3) took the loss after allowing eight earned runs over 10 hits in 3.0 innings of work as Trenton Denholm (W, 10-5) took the win.

