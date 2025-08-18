Antunez, Velazquez Homer in 19-10 Ducks Win in Reading

Published on August 17, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







RubberDucks designated hitter Wuilfredo Antunez homered among four hits and five RBIs, catcher Jacob Cozart had four hits, and left fielder Ralphy Velazquez hit his fourth home run in three games in Akron's 19-10 win and fifth straight comeback victory over the Reading Fightin Phils in the finale of a six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday night.

Turning Point

For a second straight game, the RubberDucks used a seven-run inning to take the lead. Trailing, 5-4, against right-hander Wil Crowe entering the fourth inning, Akron got a leadoff walk by first baseman Jonah Advincula, third baseman Alex Mooney doubled, and a passed ball scored the tying run. Second baseman Christian Knapczyk chopped a go-ahead RBI single to left field, shortstop Angel Genao hit an RBI double to left-center field, Velazquez singled, Cozart hit an RBI double, and center fielder Alfonsin Rosario hit a two-run single. Mooney added a sacrifice fly that made it 11-5.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Trent Denholm allowed the first five batters to reach base and yielded five runs - two earned - in the first inning for a 5-0 deficit. But he still became the first RubberDuck in the series to last through five innings, only allowing two more solo homers, and departed with a 14-7 lead. Right-hander Tyler Thornton allowed a sixth-inning two-run homer before completing two innings. Left-hander Steven Pérez worked the final two innings, allowing a run in the ninth.

Duck Tales

Antunez hit a three-run home run - his second in Double-A - in the second inning, and Velazquez hit his fourth home run in three games in the third to bring Akron within 5-4. After the seven-run fourth, Akron added three in the fifth, two in the seventh, and three more in the ninth, totaling season highs of 19 runs and 24 hits.

Notebook

Akron has won 11 of 13 games to climb within two games of first-place Altoona (26-19) in the second half for the first time since July 12...The 19 runs and 24 hits were both the highest totals for Akron since a 19-3 win in Reading on July 9, 2024...In his first five Double-A games, Velazquez is 12-for-22 with nine extra-base hits, four home runs and seven RBIs...Cozart was 8-for-21 with two doubles and six RBIs in his first week with Akron, while Knapczyk was 7-for-24 with a triple and six RBIs...Right fielder Jake Fox extended a season-long six-game hitting streak with three hits after entering in the fourth inning...Genao went 9-for-25 with hits in all five games he played in the series, including three doubles a triple and four RBIs...Akron outscored Reading, 61-43, but was outhomered, 11-10, in the six-game series...Only once (Akron's win Saturday) did the team that scored first win the game...Game Time: 3:15 (0:19 delay)...Attendance: 5,623.

