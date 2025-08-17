August 17, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS NINTH INNING RALLY FALLS SHORT 8-5 The Portland Sea Dogs (20-23, 54-56) conquered the Somerset Patriots (25-19, 60-53) 8-5 in front of 6,868 fans, the 21st sellout crowd of the season at Delta Dental Park. Trailing Somerset 6-1 entering the bottom of the fifth, the Sea Dogs started to mount a comeback. Marvin Alcantara reached on an error and then moved to second on a single from Allan Castro. The next batter Ronald Rosario walked to load the bases. Then Miguel Bleis hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-2. Following a pitching change, Tyler Miller laced an RBI single which made the score 6-3. The Sea Dogs put up another run in the bottom of the seventh. Castro roped a leadoff double and then scored on an RBI single from Bleis.Portland tallied one more run in the bottom of the eighth. Ferguson singled to start the frame and then scored from first on an RBI by Alcantara to trim the deficit to 6-5. Somerset put two insurance runs up in the top of the ninth on a two-run home run by Hardman (17) to take a commanding 8-5 lead. RHP Isaac Coffey (0-1, 3.86 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.0 inning allowing three earned runs on four hits while striking out two.

SEASON HIGH 17 HITS The Sea Dogs offense kicked into overdrive on saturday night, tallying a season-high 17 hits. Tyler Miller (4-5), Max Ferguson (1-3), Marvin Alcantara (3-5), Allan Castro (3-5), Miguel Bleis (3-5), Brooks Brannon (2-5), and Ahbram Liendo (1-5) all contributed to the hit parade. However Portland left 13 runners on base in the 8-5 loss.

T-MILLY'S FOUR HIT NIGHT Sea Dogs first baseman Tyler Miller turned in his best offensive performance at the plate going 4-5 with a double and an RBI. Miller's best performance was previously his 3-4 night with six total bases against Reading on April 25.

CASTRO CRACKS THREE HITS Sea Dogs OF Allan Castro continues to produce from the dish going 3-5 with two runs scored in last night's defeat. Castro has now notched three games where he's tallied three hits. He currently leads the Sea Dogs offense in batting average, hitting .260 with 13 doubles, one triple, and is tied with Ronald Rosario and Max Ferguson for the team-high in home runs with seven.

EPPY IS TWO WINS AWAY FROM TYING ALL-TIME MANAGERIAL WINS With Friday's win over Somerset, Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson is just two wins shy of tying Arnie Beyeler for most managerial wins in team history. Eppy currently has 280 wins in his managerial career. Beyeler holds 282. The Sea Dogs skipper has already passed former managers Carlos Tosca (229) and Kevin Boles (195).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 17, 2019 - Jeremy Rivera had Portland's lone hit in a 2-1 win at New Hampshire...Daniel McGrath improved to 6-0, working seven innings on four hits, one run, no walks, and eight strikeouts.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins makes his 14th start of the season sporting a 4-2 record with a 2.28 ERA. Mullins last appeared for the Sea Dogs on August 10 at Harrisburg when he tossed 5.1 innings of one-run ball (earned) on three hits while walking two and racking up five strikeouts.







