De Jesus Homers, Harrison Seals Deal as Cats Topple Ponies, 3-2

Published on August 17, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (18-26, 49-66) took down the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-15, 75-37) at Morabito Stadium in extra innings on Sunday, 3-2. Fisher Cats righty Devereaux Harrison dealt 2-2/3 scoreless relief innings with four strikeouts as center fielder Victor Arias drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to take Sunday's series finale.

Third baseman Alex De Jesus broke a scoreless game and delivered his first homer of the year on the first pitch of the top of the fifth inning to give the Fisher Cats a 1-0 lead. It was De Jesus' first homer in 58 games, dating back to August 6, 2024, against Erie.

Making his second start of the week, New Hampshire's Rafael Sánchez dealt five scoreless innings, allowing two hits with no walks and six punchouts in a 70-pitch effort. After Sánchez, four Fisher Cats relievers saw action as Hunter Gregory pitched a scoreless sixth and Conor Larkin and Nate Garkow each tossed 2/3 of an inning. Harrison (W, 6-6) entered in the bottom of the eighth inning and went on to surrender one hit over the next 2-2/3 innings to stave off the Rumble Ponies and secure New Hampshire's 3-2 win.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (MLB Rehab) continued his rehab assignment with 3-2/3 scoreless frames. Megill allowed a lead-off single to New Hampshire's Arias before retiring each of the next 11 batters he faced, finishing with one hit and nine strikeouts. Ponies reliever Saul Garcia pitched the next 2-1/3 frames and allowed one run before four Binghamton throwers split up the final four innings. Righty Carlos Guzman (L, 4-3) took the loss by allowing one unearned run in the top of the 10th inning.

Today's top takeaways:

RHP Rafael Sánchez waves six in five scoreless innings

INF Alex De Jesus blasts first homer of the season

OF Dasan Brown triples, drives in a run

OF Victor Arias delivers go-ahead sacrifice fly in extras

RHP Devereaux Harrison fans four, picks up win in 2-2/3 scoreless relief innings

The Fisher Cats added to their lead in the top of the seventh inning when De Jesus led off with a walk to set up right fielder Dasan Brown's triple, extending New Hampshire's lead to 2-0.

Binghamton responded in the bottom of the seventh on shortstop William Lugo's two-run double to tie the game at 2-2.

New Hampshire's Brown began the top of the 10ths inning on second base and advanced tiothird on pinch-hitter Eddinson Paulino's flyout. Arias then skied a sacrifice fly to left field that allowed Brown to score, putting the Fisher Cats in front, 3-2.

The Rumble Ponies put the tying run on third base with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning before New Hampshire's Harrison drew a popout and a swinging strikeout to shut the door on the series finale.

The Fisher Cats continue their road trip to Akron, Ohio to open a six-game series with the RubberDucks at Canal Park on Tuesday, August 19. New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, August 26, to open a six-game series with the Erie Sea Wolves, Double-A affiliates of the Detroit Tigers.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.