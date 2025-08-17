Binghamton Drops Series Finale to New Hampshire in Extra Innings

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-15, 75-37) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 3-2, in 10 innings in the series finale on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton won the series 4-2.

New York Mets right-handed pitcher Tylor Megill made a rehab start for Binghamton. Megill recorded nine strikeouts over 3.1 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and did not issue a walk. He threw 55 pitches and 39 strikes. Megill struck out six-straight batters at one point and retired 11-straight batters, before Charles McAdoo reached on a dropped third strike.

Megill made two rehab starts for Binghamton in the series and combined to record 13 strikeouts over 5.0 scoreless frames, while issuing four hits and one walk.

New Hampshire (18-26, 47-66) scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning against right-hander Carlos Guzman (4-3). Center fielder Victor Arias hit a sacrifice fly that scored Dasan Brown, who was the automatic runner. The run was unearned against Guzman.

Binghamton went down in order in the bottom of the 10th inning against right-hander Devereaux Harrison (6-6).

Binghamton trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh. Designated hitter Jacob Reimer led off the frame with a walk and third baseman Nick Lorusso hit a one-out single. With two outs in the inning, shortstop William Lugo ripped a game-tying two-run double to left field off right-hander Conor Larkin, which made it 2-2. Lugo drove in five runs in the series.

New Hampshire scored in the fifth inning on third baseman Alex De Jesus' solo home run off right-hander Saul Garcia. In the seventh inning, left fielder Dasan Brown hit an RBI triple off right-hander Trey McLoughlin that made it 2-0.

Right-hander Ben Simon tossed a scoreless eighth inning and right-hander Ryan Lambert pitched a scoreless ninth inning. Simon has not allowed a run over his first four Double-A appearances, which spans six innings.

The Rumble Ponies open a six-game road series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Tuesday at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Lugo extended his hit streak to six games and recorded his fifth multi-RBI game...Lugo finished the series with six hits, two home runs, and five runs batted in over five games...Catcher Chris Suero went 2-for-5 and recorded his fourth multi-hit game...Suero extended his on-base streak to 17 games and his hit streak to five games...Designated hitter Jacob Reimer went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run and finished the series with 10 hits, two home runs, five runs batted in, and five runs scored in five games.







