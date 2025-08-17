Sánchez Rematches with Rehabber Megill in Series Finale

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (17-26, 46-66) and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-14, 75-36) round out their series with a 1:05 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday afternoon.

LAST NIGHT

New Hampshire and Binghamton split their Saturday doubleheader at Morabito Stadium. The Fisher Cats picked up their 13th team shutout win in an 8-0 victory in game one before the Rumble Ponies responded with a 6-1 win in game two.

The Fisher Cats cracked four homers on the day, including two from Je'Von Ward in game one. After New Hampshire scored three runs in the top of the first inning, Charles McAdoo and Ward went back-to-back to lead off the top of the fifth. McAdoo crushed his team-leading 14th homer of the year. One inning later, Ward drilled his second homer in as many at-bats, a three-run shot to make it an 8-0 game.

Victor Arias and Jackson Hornung joined McAdoo and Ward with multi-hit efforts, each going 2-for-4.

Fisher Cats starter Grant Rogers (W, 6-6) dealt his 11th quality start of the season with six scoreless innings and six punchouts. It was the 11th time over 15 starts with New Hampshire that Rogers completed at least six innings of work.

In game two, New Hampshire's lone run came across in the top of the sixth inning when Dasan Brown knocked his third homer of the year. The lead-off shot broke up Binghamton starter Jack Wenninger's no-hit bit as the righty went on to strike out eight and walk two in six innings pitched.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Rafael Sánchez (2-7, 5.62 ERA) will make his second start against the Rumble Ponies this week. Sánchez pitched four innings and allowed four runs on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts in New Hampshire's 5-3 loss on Tuesday night. Sánchez gave up a pair of home runs in Tuesday's loss, the third time in his professional career that he has allowed more than one home run in a single outing. The righty has worked his way back into the starting rotation since the promotion of Trey Yesavage to Double-A, and the departures of Fisher Cats starters Kendry Rojas, Khal Stephen and Juaron Watts-Brown, who were shipped off at the trade deadline. In three starts this month, Sánchez is 0-2 with a 7.45 earned run average, having surrendered eight runs over 9-2/3 innings. His three appearances in July were all out of the Fisher Cats' bullpen as he pitched to a 2.57 earned run average in seven relief innings. Sánchez was dominant with a 1.29 earned run average across four starts in April, surrendering three earned in 21 innings pitched. The righty suffered three losses and posted a 10.53 earned run average in May before dealing a 5.50 earned run average over five appearances and two starts in June. The Antilla, Cuba native, signed a free agent deal on May 13, 2022, and has logged 320 innings across three years in the Toronto Blue Jays system.

Tylor Megill (MLB Rehab) continues his rehab assignment for the Rumble Ponies on Sunday afternoon. It will be Megill's second rehab appearance after opening with 1-2/3 innings pitched against the Fisher Cats on Tuesday night. He allowed no runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Megill surrendered a two-out base hit to Charles McAdoo and a walk to Je'Von Ward in the top of the first inning before Cade Doughty and Gabriel Martinez tagged singles off him in the second inning. The righty was replaced by Luis Moreno with two outs in the top of the second inning in a 41-pitch outing. Megill went on the Mets' 15-day injured list on June 17 before being elevated to the 60-day IL on July 8. The Long Beach, California native made 14 starts for New York this year before suffering a right elbow sprain. His last outing was on June 14 against Tampa Bay when Megill tossed 3-2/3 innings and allowed three earned runs on seven hits. Megill went 5-5 with a 3.95 earned run average over 68-1/3 innings, with 89 strikeouts to 33 walks.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 17, 2014- Austin Bibens-Dirkx allowed two runs in six innings, striking out five, as the Fisher Cats beat the Akron RubberDucks 3-2 on a Sunday in Manchester. Scott Gracey and Gregory Infante worked three innings of scoreless relief. Trailing 2-0, the Fisher Cats scored all its runs in the sixth. Cory Aldridge ripped a two-run single to tie, and Mike McDade later in the frame with the bases loaded. Aldridge and Matt Newman each finished with two hits.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats continue their road trip to Akron, Ohio, and open a six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks. The series starts on Tuesday, August 19, with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch at Canal Park.







