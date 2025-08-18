Cimillo Drives Dramatic Homer in Walk-Off Loss at Richmond

Published on August 17, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Nick Cimillo blasted a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the eighth, but Altoona dropped their series finale at The Diamond in Richmond, 6-5, on Sunday night. Altoona holds a 1.5 game lead in the Southwest Division with 24 games remaining in the Second Half heading into next week's series with Reading.

Richmond built a 4-0 lead through four innings before Altoona began their comeback bid. Javier Rivas smacked his first Double-A homer in the top of the fifth to make it a 4-2 game to begin the rally. Altoona got an RBI single from Omar Alfonzo in the sixth to make it a one-run game and set up Cimillo's dramatic moment in the eighth inning.

Duce Gourson walked with one out before Cimillo stepped into the batter's box and smashed a 2-2 offering off Tyler Myrick over the wall in center to take a 5-4 lead for the Curve.

Richmond rallied with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning on an RBI double from Sabin Ceballos and won the game on an RBI single from Scott Bandura in the bottom of the ninth.

On the mound, Antwone Kelly started for the Curve and allowed two runs in 2.1 innings. The typically short Sunday start for Altoona saw Kelly earn three strikeouts in 49 pitches before handing the ball off to the bullpen. Valentin Linarez and Brandon Bidois each tossed scoreless innings in relief across the middle innings to give the Curve a chance to rally. Jaden Woods was charged with the loss as he worked the eighth and ninth inning.

Cimillo finished off a brilliant week at the plate, he leads all Double-A players in extra-base hits (17) since the All-Star break (July 19). During the six games at The Diamond this week Cimillo went 6-for-25 with 2 2B, 4 HR, 8 RBI and 3 BB.

Altoona returns to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.ml to host the Reading Fightin Phils. LHP Dominic Perachi is slated to start the series opener for the Curve.

