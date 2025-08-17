Condon Homers in Goats Loss

Hartford, CT - Yard Goats slugger Charlie Condon cranked a long home run to left field in Hartford's 11-2 loss against the Harrisburg Senators Sunday afternoon in front of 6,483 fans at Dunkin' Park. Yard Goats reliever Victor Juarez retired seven of the eight batters he faced, striking out three. The Senators scored three runs in the second inning and Viandel Pena hit a grand slam home run in the third inning as Harrisburg swept the six-game series. Cole Carrigg had an RBI double for the Yard Goats, who start a road trip on Tuesday in Somerset, New Jersey.

After a scoreless first inning, Harrisburg erupted in the second inning with four straight singles to start the inning against Yard Goats starter Jack Mahoney. Branden Boissiere scored the game's first run, Kevin Made crossed on a fielder's choice, and Maxwell Romero Jr. added an RBI double, to give the Senators a 3-0 lead.

The big blow came in the third inning when Viandel Pena hit a grand slam to right-center field, putting Harrisburg up 7-0. Hartford got on the board in the fourth inning when Charlie Condon belted a solo home run, his fourth of the season, off Senators starter Erik Tolman.

Cole Carrigg greeted the new arm out of the bullpen with an RBI double to right-center field in the fifth inning, scoring Dyan Jorge from first base making it a 7-2 ball game.

The Senators added to their lead in the seventh on an RBI triple by Sam Brown, his third hit of the game, scoring Boissiere and giving Harrisburg the 8-2 edge.

In the eighth inning, Johnathon Thomas doubled to left field, driving in Pena. The Washington Nationals top draft pick Seaver King added to the lead with a two-run home run to left field, scoring Thomas, making it 11-2 Harrisburg.

Harrisburg's starter Erik Tolman went 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on just one hit, and striking out four.

The Yard Goats are off on Monday before traveling to take on the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, on Tuesday night, August 19th (6:35 PM). RHP McCade Brown gets the start for Hartford. The game will be streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app. The Yard Goats return home Tuesday, August 26th to host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs.

WP: Hyun-IL Choi (6-4)

LP: Jack Mahoney (3-7)

