Howler Bats Quiet in Sunday Loss

Published on August 17, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (21-23, 66-47 overall) split the series with Chesapeake (16-29, 47-65 overall) with a 6-1 loss on Sunday.

Austin Bergner got the start for Erie. In the first inning, Austin Overn belted a solo homer to give the Baysox a 1-0 lead. It was Overn's first Double-A homer. Two batters later, Aron Estrada slugged a solo homer to make it 2-0.

Bergner struggled with his command over his three innings. He allowed two runs on two hits but walked five to tie a career high. Bergner struck out three batters.

Overn homered a second time, a solo shot against Tanner Kohlhepp in the fifth, to make it 3-0.

Erie got on the board against Baysox starter Michael Forret in the sixth. Ben Malgeri hit a double. With two out, Kevin McGonigle reached on an error by Estrada to score Malgeri and make it 3-1.

Yosber Sanchez walked Tavian Josenberger and hit Carter Young with a pitch in the sixth. Enrique Bradfield Jr. slapped a two-run double to make it 5-1.

Overn drove in his third run with an RBI single against Richard Guasch in the eighth, making it 6-1.

Forret (1-0) allowed two hits and struck out seven batters over six innings to earn his first Double-A win. Bergner (6-7) took the loss.

Erie kicks off a series with Harrisburg at UPMC Park on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

