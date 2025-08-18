Forret Tosses Six Shutout Innings, Records Win in Double-A Debut against Erie

Published on August 17, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, secured a series split against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, with a 6-1 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Chesapeake (16-29, 47-65) jumped out in front early when Austin Overn hit his first Double-A home run off Erie (21-23, 66-47) starter Austin Bergner (L, 6-7). Later in the first, Aron Estrada hit a solo home run, extending the lead to 2-0.

Michael Forret (W, 1-0) made his first Double-A start and went six innings. He allowed just two hits and one unearned run while striking out seven.

In the fifth, Overn hit his second solo home run of the day to right field. This was his first multi-home run game at Double-A.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. drove in Tavian Josenberger and Carter Young in the sixth inning with a two-run double. In the eighth inning, Overn drove in another run with an RBI single. He finished the game 3-for-5 with a Double-A high three RBI.

The Baysox turned to Trace Bright in the seventh and eighth innings and he tossed two scoreless innings.

Tyson Neighbors made his fourth appearance for Chesapeake and turned in a clean ninth inning, sealing a 6-1 Baysox win.

The Baysox return to Prince George's Stadium on Tuesday night to start a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Baysox return to Prince George's Stadium on Tuesday night to start a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







