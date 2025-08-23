Wells Picks Up First Professional Win Against Richmond
Published on August 22, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Friday night by a final score of 5-3.
Richmond (23-25, 44-71) went ahead early when Turner Hill drove in two with a double in the first. Sabin Ceballos added one more run with a single.
Those were the only three runs that Chesapeake (19-30, 50-66) starter Levi Wells (W, 1-6) allowed in the first win of his professional career. He went five innings and struck out six.
Brandon Butterworth hit a sacrifice fly and Tavian Josenberger singled in a run in the second, cutting the lead to 3-2.
In the fifth, Reed Trimble gave the Baysox the lead with a two-RBI triple to left off Richmond starter Nick Zwack (L, 0-3). Trimble has recorded hits in each of his three games since returning to Double-A.
Doug Hodo drove in an insurance run in the eighth when he launched a ground-rule double. He is 5-for-12 in the series and has extended his hitting streak to eight games.
Austin Overn was the runner who scored on that play and finished with three hits, his second such game in the last six days.
Trace Bright relieved Wells in the sixth and tossed 3.1 shutout innings, where he struck out five. After Bright loaded the bases in the ninth, Micah Ashman (S, 1) was called in and induced a game-ending double-play for his first Double-A save.
Chesapeake and Richmond continue their series tomorrow night from Prince George's Stadium. Juaron Watts-Brown (3-3, 4.23) will get the start for Chesapeake against Richmond's Trystan Vrieling (1-2, 4.21). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35.
Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
