McAdoo's Three-Hit Game Highlights Friday Night Loss

Published on August 22, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, OH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats' (20-28, 49-68) dropped their second straight game to the Akron RubberDucks (26-23, 69-48) at Canal Park on Friday night, 7-3. Fisher Cats third baseman Charles McAdoo his first three-hit game of the year but New Hampshire went hitless over the last four frames to drop their second in a row to Akron.

Fisher Cats starter Grant Rogers (L, 6-7) battled through five innings pitched, allowing five runs on seven hits, while collecting four strikeouts to two walks. It was the 11th straight start that Rogers was able to complete at least five innings. Right-hander Hunter Gregory tossed a scoreless bottom of the sixth inning before being charged with two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Gregory finished with two runs on two hits and two walks in 1-1/3 innings as Devereaux Harrison picked up the final two outs of the seventh went 2/3 innings. Chay Yeager worked around a one-out walk in one blank frame of relief.

Making his Double-A debut for the RubberDucks, Josh Hartle allowed three runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks over four innings of work. Righty Alaska Abney (W, 2-1) allowed a lead-off single in the top of the fifth inning before retiring six in a row in two scoreless innings of relief. Tyler Thornton followed with three strikeouts in two scoreless before Davis Sharpe worked a three-up, three-down top of the ninth inning.

Tonight's top takeaways:

INF Charles McAdoo drives in a run, posts first three-hit game of the season

RHP Chay Yeager records seventh scoreless outing in 11th Double-A appearance

OF Dasan Brown singles in a run, extends on-base streak to nine games

Fisher Cats go 2-for-10 with RISP, leave eight runners on base

New Hampshire got on the board early after three consecutive two-out base hits in the top of the first inning. McAdoo and first baseman Alex De Jesus singled to set up center fielder Dasan Brown's single to put the Fisher Cats on the board, 1-0.

Akron center fielder Alfonsin Rosario then knocked a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, moving the RubberDucks to a 2-1 advantage. The Ducks added one more run on a single from second baseman Christian Knapczyk to extend their lead to 3-1.

The Fisher Cats chipped away at Akron's lead with a run in the top of the third and fourth innings. New Hampshire left fielder Je'Von Ward laced a lead-off double and Charles McAdoo followed with a single to make it 3-2 in the top of the third inning.

The Fisher Cats then loaded the bases in the top of the fourth inning when right fielder Gabriel Martinez and second baseman Ryan McCarty singled and catcher Jacob Sharp was plunked by a pitch. Designated hitter Jackson Hornung then dribbled a grounder that allowed Martinez to score and tied the game at 3-3.

The RubberDucks bounced back by plating two runs in the bottom of the fourth and seventh innings to run away with Friday night's win. Shortstop Alex Mooney drove in a pair on a bases-loaded single in the fourth that allowed Akron to regain control, 5-3. First baseman Ralphy Velazquez and right fielder Joe Lampe each cashed in a run in the seventh to finalize the scoring at 7-3.

New Hampshire and Akron open their weekend slate of games with a 6:05 PM EDT first pitch at Canal Park on Saturday night. Rafael Sánchez (2-7, 5.27 ERA) toes the rubber for the Fisher Cats against Akron's Rorik Maltrud (2-3, 4.47 ERA) in the fifth game of the series.

New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, August 26, to open a six-game series with the Erie Sea Wolves, Double-A affiliates of the Detroit Tigers.

