After Early Lead, Squirrels Drop Third Straight in Bowie

Published on August 22, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels broke their scoreless streak with three first inning runs before being held without a run over the final eight innings in a 5-3 loss to the Chesapeake Baysox on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium.
The Flying Squirrels (44-71-1, 23-25 second half) were handed their third consecutive loss by the Baysox (50-66, 19-30).
In the top of the first, Turner Hill drove a two-run double and later scored on a single by Sabin Ceballos to give the Flying Squirrels a 3-0 lead.
The runs snapped a 21-inning scoreless streak for the Richmond offense.
Baysox starter Levi Wells (Win, 1-6) held the Flying Squirrels scoreless the rest of his five-inning start and struck out six batters. Trace Bright took over in the sixth and threw 3.1 scoreless innings.
Chesapeake closed the score to 3-2 in the second with a sacrifice fly by Brandon Butterworth and a two-out, RBI single by Tavan Josenberger against Richmond starter Nick Zwack (Loss, 0-3).
In the fifth, Reed Trimble hit a two-out, two-run triple to give the Baysox a 4-3 lead. Douglas Hodo III added an RBI double in the eighth to extend the lead to two. '
Richmond loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning, but reliever Micah Ashman (Save, 1) entered and worked a double play from Bo Davidson to end the game.
First-place Altoona also lost on Friday night and Richmond remained 3.5 games out of first place in the Southwest Division second-half standings with 20 games remaining. Richmond is 2.5 games behind Akron and Harrisburg for second.
The Flying Squirrels continue the road series on Saturday night. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (1-2, 4.21) will start for Richmond opposed by Chesapeake right-hander Juaron Wells-Brown (1-1, 6.91). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.
Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
