Reading's Win Streak Extended to Three After Victory over Altoona

Published on August 22, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Altoona, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (22-27; 47-69) extended their win streak to three with their victory over the Altoona Curve (27-22; 57-60) in a final score of 6-2 on Friday night.

Reading got off to an early 1-0 start in the top of the first inning thanks to an RBI single from José Rodriguez. The RBI scored Aidan Miller who doubled during his time at bat then stole third, his 48th stolen base of the season.

The scoring continued for Reading in the top of the second as Bryson Ware delivered a lead-off double to get things started. Cade Fergus singled on a soft bunt, getting Ware to third. Robert Moore brought Ware home on a soft bunt of his own. With the bases loaded, a wild pitch by Blake Townsend allows Fergus to score.

The Curve got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Konnor Griffin walked then advanced to second on a sac bunt from Termarr Johnson. Griffin made it to third on a passed ball by Caleb Ricketts and finally made it home on an RBI single from Nick Cimillo. The Fightin Phils still led 3-1.

The Fightin Phils added two runs to their score in the top of the fifth as José Rodriguez got things started with a double to left field. Dylan Campbell's RBI single scored Rodriguez and Caleb Ricketts' RBI double scored Campbell to give Reading a 5-1 lead. The top of the sixth brought in another run for Reading as Rodriguez delivered his third hit of the night with an RBI single that scored Aidan Miller, who walked during his time at bat.

Altoona chipped away at Reading's lead slightly in the bottom of the sixth as Eiberson Castellano took over the mound for the Fightin Phils. Nick Cimillo singled and ran home off an RBI double from Omar Alfonzo, making it 6-2. The game remained scoreless after that as the Fightin Phils secured the 6-2 win.

Jean Cabrera (W, 6-6) took the win for the night after another strong outing, finishing up 5.0 innings of work and only allowing one earned run over two hits. Andrew Baker delivered two scoreless innings and Tristan Garnett finished out the night with one. José Rodriguez went three-for-four with two RBI and one run with Felix Reyes also topping off the night going two-for-four. Blake Towsend (L, 4-3) ended with the loss after allowing three runs over six hits in three innings of work.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 6 p.m. against the Altoona Curve. RHP Braydon Tucker will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Antwone Kelly for Altoona. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 5:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, August 26 through Sunday, August 31 against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. On Tuesday night, fans can find their unclaimed money, thanks to the Pennsylvania Treasury Department. Wednesday is a pre-game community music showcase, presented by String Tree. Thursday and Friday both feature fireworks. Thursday's is sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Berks Technical Institute, The Learning Experience Wyomissing and Friday's is presented by Adams and Associates. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Blue Ridge Remodeling and it is also a Tribute to Mickey Mouse. The series ends Sunday with Dinosaur Day: An Immersive Dinosaur Experience, Appearance by Pennsylvania Dinosaurs, thanks to Tower Health - Reading Hospital. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

