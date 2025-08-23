Cimillo Picks up Two Hits in 6-2 Defeat

Published on August 22, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - Nick Cimillo recorded his 16th multi-hit game of the season in a 6-2 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona has dropped three straight games in their week-long series with the Fightin Phils and remain 1.0 game up in the Southwest Division with 20 games to play.

Reading scored three times across the first two innings of the game against Curve starter Blake Townsend. Townsend finished his outing with a scoreless third inning and struck out three. Emmanuel Chapman followed Townsend with four innings of relief during which he permitted three runs on six hits. Righty Mike Walsh finished off the game on the mound with two scoreless frames.

Nick Cimillo drove in Altoona's first run with an RBI single in the fourth inning against Reading's starter Jean Cabrera. Cimillo picked up two hits in the defeat and has driven in 20 runs in his last 26 games with a .986 OPS.

Cimillo and Omar Alfonzo combined for Altoona's second run of the game in the sixth inning. Cimillo singled with two outs and motored around the bases on Alfonzo's double to right-center to make it a 6-2 game at the time.

Reading hitters picked up 14 hits in the game, the third consecutive game they picked up at least ten hits.

Altoona continues their series on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. against the Reading Fightin Phils. RHP Antwone Kelly is slated to start for the Curve with RHP Braydon Tucker slated to start for Reading.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.