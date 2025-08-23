Condon Homers Again Leading Yard Goats to 4-3 Victory

Bridgewater, NJ - Yard Goats slugger Charlie Condon cranked a go-ahead two-run home run in the third inning helping Hartford to a 4-3 victory on Friday night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Hartford has won the first four games of the series to move within one half game of Somerset for a playoff spot with 20 games remaining in the regular season. Condon, who smashed two homers on Thursday, has hit four home runs over his last five games along with 8 RBI. Five of his seven Eastern League homers against the Yankees affiliate. Hartford starter Michael Prosecky earned his third win and went five innings, allowing just two runs and recorded five strikeouts. Relievers Carlos Torres, Evan Shawver, Bryce McGowan, Welinton Herrera and Austin Smith worked the final four frames and allowed just one run.

For the third straight game Somerset scored the first run, as Dylan Jasso knocked in Manny Palencia with a two-out single in the third inning against Hartford starter Michael Prosecky, giving the Patriots a 1-0 lead.

The Yard Goats responded with three runs in the third inning off Somerset starter and Yankees prospect Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz. Jared Thomas singled and Charlie Condon followed with his third homer in two games, a two-run shot over the left field fence giving Hartford a 2-1 lead. Juan Guerrero contributed with a single and Bryant Betancourt scored to make it a 3-1 game.

Somerset got a run in the fifth inning to make it 3-2 on two hits, including a double by George Lombard Jr. Jace Aviana's infield grounder scored Manny Palencia to pull the Patriots to within one run.

The Yard Goats added an insurance run in the eighth inning as Charlie Condon tripled home Jared Thomas for a 4-2 lead. Somerset got a run back in the eighth inning as Palencia drove in Tyler Hardman with an RBI single to make it 4-3. With runners at first and second, Welinton Herrera got Lombard Jr. to pop up to end the threat. Austin Smith hurled a 1-2-3 ninth for the save.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots on Saturday night (6:35 PM) at TD Bank Ballpark in New Jersey.







