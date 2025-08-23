Clark's Homer Leads Erie's Win over Harrisburg
Published on August 22, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (24-25, 69-49 overall) beat Harrisburg (26-23, 60-58 overall) on Friday.
Erie plated a pair of early runs against Senators starter Alex Clemmey. On two walks and single, Erie loaded the bases with none out in the first. Justice Bigbie scored Max Clark on a sacrifice fly. With two out, John Peck slapped an RBI single to bring home Thayron Liranzo and make it 2-0.
Kenny Serwa started for Erie and struggled with his command. He walked Phillip Glasser and Seaver King to begin the third inning. After a wild pitch advanced both runners, another wild pitch scored Glasser to make it 2-1. Carlos De La Cruz drew the third walk of the inning and fifth of the outing for Serwa, ending his outing at 2.2 innings and 76 pitches. Austin Berger entered and left the runners on base to keep it a one-run game.
In the bottom of the third, Jake Holton had an infield single. He advanced on a wild pitch by Clemmey, stole third base, and scored on Bigbie's RBI groundout. Erie led 3-1.
In the fourth, Clark slammed a two-run shot against Clemmey (L, 0-1), his fifth blast in Double-A, to make it 5-1.
Erie added an unearned run in the seventh inning. With Carlos Mendoza on first and two out, Seth Stephenson lined a double. Carlos De La Cruz made a fielding error, which allowed Mendoza to score and make it 6-1.
Bergner (W, 7-7) turned in 2.1 innings of hitless relief. Duque Hebbert also threw two scoreless frames for Erie.
Blair Calvo allowed a run in the eighth. Branden Bossiere doubled and scored on Joe Naranjo's sacrifice fly, making it 6-2.
Erie and Harrisburg continue the series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.
