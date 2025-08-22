Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Erie

Game #118 - 2nd Half Game #49

Friday, August 22, 6:05 p.m. - UPMC Park

LH Alex Clemmey vs RH Kenny Serwa

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game five of their seven-game series tonight at UPMC Park in Erie.

FILIBUSTERS: Since July 5 Harrisburg has gone 24-14 - In that same time frame, they have a 3.03 ERA which is second in the league - The six-game sweep at Hartford was the Sens first six-game sweep of a series, home or road, ever - The Senators are 12-3 since August 5 and have gained 4.5 games in the standings - Since May 2, the Sens bullpen has a 2.70 ERA, best in the league - On their current 13-game road trip, the Sens are hitting .283 and have a 3.28 ERA. They've scored 54 runs in the ten games and on the mound, they've struck out 84 batters - Cayden Wallace is 18-for-35 on the 10-game road trip with a home run, 5 RBIs, and 7 Rs.

PLAYOFF CHASE: With 21 games remaining, the Senators trail Altoona by one game. The teams meet in a six-game series beginning Tuesday. The Senators lead Akron by one game and they finish the season at home against Akron. After next week, Altoona hosts Richmond and finishes the season at Erie. Prior to coming to Harrisburg to end the season, Akron is at Richmond and home to Binghamton.







