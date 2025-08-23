Rose Collects Multi-Hit Game in 5-2 Loss

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (22-26, 55-59) fell 5-2 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (32-17, 77-39) on Friday night in front of 6,351 fans at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs moved to 22-26 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson is still tied with Arnie Beyeler for the most managerial wins in team history with 282 wins and is just one victory away from etching his name into the record books.

Binghamton started the scoring in the top of the third. Nick Morabito singled and then moved to second on a walk drawn by D'Andre Smith. Following a double steal, Nick Lorusso hit an RBI single to give the Rumble Ponies a 1-0 advantage. The next batter JT Schwartz cracked an RBI single to make the score 2-0.

The Rumble Ponies scored again in the top of the fourth. Wyatt Young drew a walk and then advanced to second on a single by A.J. Ewing. After a balk put both runners in scoring position, Chris Suero hit a sacrifice fly that scored Young to increase Binghamton's lead to 3-0.

Binghamton added one more in the top of the sixth. Ewing doubled and later scored on an RBI double by Smith which gave the Rumble Ponies a 4-0 lead.

Portland tallied two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Juan Chacon laced a single and then scored on an RBI triple from Caden Rose to trim the Rumble Ponies lead to 4-1. In the next at-bat, Ahbram Liendo cranked an RBI single to make the game 4-2.

The Rumble Ponies scored one run in the top of the eighth which extended their lead to 5-2. Young singled and then scored on an RBI double from Ewing.

RHP Jack Wenninger (11-6, 2.73 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 6.1 innings of two-run ball while surrendering seven hits, a walk and notching seven strikeouts. LHP Eduardo Rivera (0-4, 4.18 ERA) was given the loss pitching 3.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out five. TJ Shook earned his sixth save of the year tossing a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies will continue the six-game set tomorrow, Saturday August 23 at Delta Dental Park. First pitch is slated for 6:00 PM. Portland will start LHP Hayden Mullins (4-2, 2.20 ERA) on the mound. Binghamton will hand the ball to RHP Brendan Girton (0-1, 1.80 ERA).







