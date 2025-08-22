August 22, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SHUTDOWN RUMBLE PONIES 2-0 The Portland Sea Dogs (22-25, 55-58) took a 2-0 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (31-17, 76-39) on Thursday night in front of 5,035 fans at Delta Dental Park. Portland started the scoring in the bottom of the sixth. Allan Castro doubled and then moved to third on a sacrifice bunt to start the inning. A batter later, Ronaldo Hernández peppered a fielder's choice to score Castro from third which gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 advantage. The Sea Dogs added another run in the bottom of the seventh. Ahbram Liendo walked and then stole second base to kickoff the frame. A batter later, Castro cranked an RBI single to make the score 2-0. RHP Yovanny Cruz (2-3, 2.96 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.2 innings of shutout ball while surrendering a hit and notching three strikeouts. RHP Reidis Sena (S,4) received the save hurling 1.0 inning while walking one and striking out two.

LEVELING UP Sea Dogs infielders Max Ferguson and Karson Simas were promoted to Triple-A Worcester yesterday afternoon. Ferguson had been a sparkplug for the Sea Dogs offense slashing .247 over his last 23 games with four doubles, two home runs, 16 RBI, while stealing seven bases. Ferguson was tied with Allan Castro, and Ronald Rosario for the team-high in home runs with seven on the year. Simas is heading back to Worcester for the second time this season after playing 51 games for the Sea Dogs, hitting .209 with seven doubles, one triple, and two home runs.

CASTRO KEEPS IT ROLLIN Sea Dogs outfielder Allan Castro went 2-3 with a run scored, an RBI, and a walk in the win over Binghamton on Thursday night to extend his on-base streak to 11 straight games (8/9-present). During the stretch, Castro is hitting .385 (15-for-39) with four doubles, three RBI, and seven walks. When facing Binghamton this season, Castro is hitting .313 with a two doubles, two RBI, and two walks.

NEW GUYS Infielders Justin Riemer and Fraymi De Leon have been promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville. In High-A, Riemer hit .243 with with five doubles, one home run, 16 RBI, and stole nine bases over 66 games with the Drive. De Leon split time between Low-A Salem (50 games) and High-A Greenville this season. He slashed .157 with six doubles, nine RBI, and five steals in 34 games in High-A.

EPPY IS ONE WIN AWAY FROM HOLDING THE ALL-TIME MANAGERIAL WINS RECORD With Thursday's win over Binghamton, Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson is just one win shy of having the most managerial wins in team history. Eppy is currently tied with Arnie Beyeler with 282 wins in their managerial careers. The Sea Dogs skipper has already passed former managers Carlos Tosca (229) and Kevin Boles (195).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 22, 2012 - Bryce Brentz homers twice, goes 4-for-5 in Portland's 7-2 win at New Britain...Stolmy Pimentel works six innings on four hits to earn his fifth win of the season.

ON THE MOUND LHP Eduardo Rivera makes his sixth start of the season sporting an 0-3 record with a 3.96 ERA. Rivera last appeared for the Sea Dogs on August 16 vs Somerset when tossed 2.0 innings of two-run ball (unearned) giving up four walks and notching two strikeouts.







