Wenninger Ties Double-A Lead in Wins, Binghamton Defeats Portland

Published on August 22, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (32-17, 77-39) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs, 5-2, at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field on Friday night. The series is tied 2-2.

Right-hander Jack Wenninger (11-6) recorded his 11th win of the season, which is tied for the most at the Double-A level. He was superb in his start and spun a season-high 6.1 innings. Wenninger recorded seven strikeouts and allowed just two runs on seven hits and one walk. Wenninger issued both runs in the seventh inning and tossed 6.1 scoreless frames prior to allowing a run.

Wenninger has recorded 133 strikeouts this season, which ranks second in Double-A behind RHP Jonah Tong (162). He has spun at least 6.0 innings for the second-straight start and for the third time over his last four starts.

In the top of the third, Binghamton forced left-hander Eduardo Rivera (0-4) to throw 31 pitches and scored two runs. Third baseman Nick Lorusso and first baseman JT Schwartz hit back-to-back RBI singles with two outs that put Binghamton ahead 2-0. Lorusso recorded his 50th RBI of the season.

Binghamton added another run in the fourth inning and forced right-hander Jorge Juan to throw 35 pitches in the frame. Shortstop Wyatt Young worked a leadoff walk and later scored on catcher Chris Suero's sacrifice fly that made it 3-0.

In the sixth inning, center fielder A.J. Ewing hit a leadoff double. Later in the frame, second baseman D'Andre Smith hit a two-out RBI double that scored Ewing and put Binghamton ahead 4-0.

Portland (22-26, 56-59) scored two runs against Wenninger in the seventh inning to cut Binghamton's lead to 4-2. Second baseman Caden Rose hit an RBI triple and third baseman Ahbram Liendo hit an RBI single. Later in the inning, center fielder Allan Castro hit a double and Liendo was thrown out at home plate trying to score from first base on a relay from right-fielder Nick Morabito, Smith, and Suero (9-4-3) that ended the inning.

Binghamton got a run right back in the top of the eighth inning. Young hit a leadoff single and Ewing followed with an RBI double that made it 5-2. Ewing went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run batted in, and a run scored, which marked his third-straight multi-hit game and second three-hit game at the Double-A level.

Right-hander TJ Shook pitched a perfect ninth inning and recorded his sixth save of the season and second save of the series. Right-hander Carlos Guzman tossed a perfect eighth inning.

The Rumble Ponies continue the six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Saturday at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Morabito recorded his 28th multi-hit game and recorded a season-high three stolen bases in the game...Morabito has recorded 40 stolen bases in his first season at the Double-A level...Suero drew a walk in the first inning and extended his on-base streak to 21 games, which is the second-longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League...Designated hitter Kevin Parada hit a single in the ninth inning, which extended his on-base streak to 10 games.







