Binghamton Falls to Portland on Thursday in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (31-17, 76-39) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 2-0, at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field on Thursday.

Left-hander Jonathan Santucci started for Binghamton and spun five scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Santucci allowed three hits and four walks, but did not issue a run. He lowered his ERA through seven Double-A starts to 2.34.

Santucci battled against left-hander Dalton Rogers, who threw 5.1 scoreless frames with seven strikeouts for Portland.

Portland (22-25, 56-58) grabbed the lead in the bottom of the sixth against right-hander Ben Simon. Designated hitter Ronaldo Hernández drove in a run on a fielder's choice, which put Portland ahead 1-0. The Sea Dogs scored against Simon again in the seventh inning on right fielder Allan Castro's RBI single that made it 2-0.

Two players combined for all five of Binghamton's hits. Second baseman Jefrey De Los Santos went 3-for-3 with a double for Binghamton, which marked his first three hits at the Double-A level this season. Center fielder A.J. Ewing went 2-for-5 with two singles and a stolen base.

De Los Santos had not recorded a hit at the Double-A level since September 14, 2022, prior to Thursday. It marked De Los Santos' eighth three-hit game of his professional career.

Catcher Chris Suero drew a one-out walk in the ninth inning and Binghamton brought the potential-tying run to the plate, but did not score. Right-hander Reidis Sena recorded his fourth save.

The Rumble Ponies continue the six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Friday at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Ewing recorded his fourth stolen base at the Double-A level and his 62nd across three levels this season, which ranks tied for the fifth-most in Minor League Baseball...Ewing has reached base in seven of his first eight Double-A games...Suero extended his on-base streak to 20 games...Third baseman Jacob Reimer drew a walk and extended his on-base streak to five games...Right-hander Ryan Lambert recorded three strikeouts over 1.1 perfect frames in relief, which marked his third-straight scoreless appearance.







