Binghamton Falls to Portland on Thursday in Maine
Published on August 21, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
PORTLAND, Maine - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (31-17, 76-39) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 2-0, at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field on Thursday.
Left-hander Jonathan Santucci started for Binghamton and spun five scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Santucci allowed three hits and four walks, but did not issue a run. He lowered his ERA through seven Double-A starts to 2.34.
Santucci battled against left-hander Dalton Rogers, who threw 5.1 scoreless frames with seven strikeouts for Portland.
Portland (22-25, 56-58) grabbed the lead in the bottom of the sixth against right-hander Ben Simon. Designated hitter Ronaldo Hernández drove in a run on a fielder's choice, which put Portland ahead 1-0. The Sea Dogs scored against Simon again in the seventh inning on right fielder Allan Castro's RBI single that made it 2-0.
Two players combined for all five of Binghamton's hits. Second baseman Jefrey De Los Santos went 3-for-3 with a double for Binghamton, which marked his first three hits at the Double-A level this season. Center fielder A.J. Ewing went 2-for-5 with two singles and a stolen base.
De Los Santos had not recorded a hit at the Double-A level since September 14, 2022, prior to Thursday. It marked De Los Santos' eighth three-hit game of his professional career.
Catcher Chris Suero drew a one-out walk in the ninth inning and Binghamton brought the potential-tying run to the plate, but did not score. Right-hander Reidis Sena recorded his fourth save.
The Rumble Ponies continue the six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Friday at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.
Postgame Notes: Ewing recorded his fourth stolen base at the Double-A level and his 62nd across three levels this season, which ranks tied for the fifth-most in Minor League Baseball...Ewing has reached base in seven of his first eight Double-A games...Suero extended his on-base streak to 20 games...Third baseman Jacob Reimer drew a walk and extended his on-base streak to five games...Right-hander Ryan Lambert recorded three strikeouts over 1.1 perfect frames in relief, which marked his third-straight scoreless appearance.
Eastern League Stories from August 21, 2025
- Strong Pitching and Big Second Inning Lead Akron to 4-1 Win - Akron RubberDucks
- Yard Goats Sweep Doubleheader & Condon Smashes Two Homers - Hartford Yard Goats
- Yard Goats Sweep Patriots in Doubleheader on Thursday - Somerset Patriots
- Jebb, Griffin Pick up Three Hits in 8-4 Defeat - Altoona Curve
- German, Baysox Shut out Richmond for Second Straight Night - Chesapeake Baysox
- Squirrels Shut out by Baysox Again - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Mendoza Walks off Harrisburg - Erie SeaWolves
- Aidan Miller's Career Night Helps Propel Reading to Second Win of the Series - Reading Fightin Phils
- Sea Dogs Shut down Rumble Ponies 2-0 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Senators Fall in Walk-Off to SeaWolves, 3-2 - Harrisburg Senators
- Binghamton Falls to Portland on Thursday in Maine - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Erie - Harrisburg Senators
- August 21, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Young Arms Square off as Cats Aim for Fourth Straight - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Rumble Ponies Stories
- Binghamton Falls to Portland on Thursday in Maine
- Gordon's Scoreless Outing Leads Binghamton Past Portland
- Rumble Ponies Drop Series Opener to Sea Dogs in Portland
- Binghamton Drops Series Finale to New Hampshire in Extra Innings
- Binghamton Splits Doubleheader with New Hampshire on Saturday