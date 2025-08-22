Squirrels Shut out by Baysox Again

BOWIE, Md. - For the second consecutive game, the Richmond Flying Squirrels were shut out by the Chesapeake Baysox, 6-0, on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (44-70-1, 23-24 second half) fell under .500 in the second-half standings but remained 3.5 games behind first-place Altoona. The Baysox (49-66, 18-30) have held the Flying Squirrels scoreless for 21 consecutive innings dating back to Tuesday.

The Baysox jumped ahead, 3-0, in the bottom of the third inning against Joe Whitman (Loss, 3-9). With the bases loaded and one out, Creed Willems drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly. With two outs, Adam Retzbach flared a single into right to bring in two runs.

Chesapeake starter Nestor German (Win, 5-6) threw five scoreless innings and held the Flying Squirrels to three hits with six strikeouts.

Douglas Hodo III and Tavian Josenberger supplied RBI hits for the Baysox in the sixth and Willems hit a solo homer in the seventh for a 6-0 lead.

The Flying Squirrels continue the road series on Friday night. Left-hander Nick Zwack (0-2, 1.96) will start for Richmond opposed by Chesapeake right-hander Levi Wells (0-6, 3.09). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, from August 26-31. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







