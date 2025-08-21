August 21, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

LATE INNINGS COMEBACK FALLS SHORT, SEA DOGS FALL TO RUMBLE PONIES 4-1 The Portland Sea Dogs (21-25, 55-58) fell 4-1 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (31-16, 76-38) in front of 5,681 fans at Delta Dental Park. RHP John Holobetz was strong in his third start with Portland this season. He tossed 7.0 innings allowing one run on six hits while walking one and striking out four. Holobetz has pitched at least 6.0 innings in each of his starts this year with the Sea Dogs. The Rumble Ponies took the lead in the top of the seventh inning courtesy of a solo homer by Jacob Reimer (7) and Portland trailed, 1-0. Binghamton extended their lead in the top of the eighth inning. After back-to-back walks issued to William Lugo and Wyatt Young, an RBI double drove home Lugo. Nick Morabito singled home Young and the Rumble Ponies led, 3-0. With the bases loaded, Reiner was hit-by-a-pitch and Binghamton added another run. In the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs, Miguel Bleis and Brooks Brannon reached base on a pair of singles. Ronaldo Hernandez then bounced an RBI double off the Maine Monster in left field to plate Portland's first run of the game.

NOW YOU SIMAS ME...ON BASE Sea Dogs infielder Karson Simas has been steadily producing at the plate. In his last 11 games, he is riding a 10 game on-base streak while hitting .265 (9-for-34) with two RBI, seven walks, and two RBI. Simas has tallied two multi-hit performances over that stretch while also making a few diving plays at second base.

CASTRO'S CORE Sea Dogs outfielder Allan Castro went 1-4 in the loss to Binghamton on Wednesday night to extend his on-base streak to 10 straight games (8/9-present). During the stretch, Castro is slashing .361 (13-for-36) with three doubles, two RBI, and six walks. When facing Binghamton this season, Castro is hitting .276 with a double, an RBI, and a walk.

RONALDOO!!!! Sea Dogs catcher Ronaldo Hernández turned in a solid performance last night going 2-4 with an RBI. The backstop has been a veteran presence in the clubhouse and has started to turn it around at the plate by stringing three hits together over his last two games while walking twice.

EPPY IS ONE WIN AWAY FROM TYING ALL-TIME MANAGERIAL WINS With Tuesday's win over Binghamton, Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson is just one win shy of tying Arnie Beyeler for most managerial wins in team history. Eppy currently has 281 wins in his managerial career. Beyeler holds 282. The Sea Dogs skipper has already passed former managers Carlos Tosca (229) and Kevin Boles (195).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 21, 2018 - Portland walked off with a 3-2 win at New Hampshire. Chris Madera led off by reaching on a second baseman's error...Danny Mars followed with a sacrifice bunt but a throwing error enabled Madera to score from first.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers makes his 12th start of the season sporting a 3-4 record with a 4.43 ERA. Rogers last appeared for the Sea Dogs on August 15 vs Somerset when he received the win by tossing 5.1 innings of one-run ball (earned) giving up three hits while walking three and racking up six strikeouts.







