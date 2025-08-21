Young Arms Square off as Cats Aim for Fourth Straight

Published on August 21, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (20-26, 49-66) square off with the Akron RubberDucks (24-23, 67-51) starting at 6:35 PM EDT at Canal Park on Thursday night. The Fisher Cats ride a three-game winning streak heading into game three of the series with Akron.

LAST NIGHT

New Hampshire's early offense was enough for the Fisher Cats to snag their third consecutive win, 6-2. Fisher Cats pitching has held Akron to three runs on 11 hits in 19 innings this week, as Chay Yeager (W, 1-1) and Yondrei Rojas (S, 1) each recorded career-firsts on Wednesday night. Yeager picked up two strikeouts in 1-2/3 innings and his first Double-A win as Rojas completed a four-out save, his first at Double-A.

Three Fisher Cats batters drove in two runs, including Charles McAdoo's team-leading 15th home run in the top of the third inning that made it 3-0. Je'Von Ward opened the scoring in the top of the first inning with a two-run double and Jackson Hornung drove in a pair with a bases-loaded double in the fourth.

McAdoo ranks third in the Eastern League with five homers this month, and his 15 home runs this year are tied for fifth in the Eastern League. Ward leads the Fisher Cats with 15 runs driven and is tied with McAdoo with nine extra-base hits this month.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Fernando Perez (0-1, 5.40 ERA) gets the nod for his second career Double-A start on Thursday night. Perez surrendered three runs on eight hits in five innings pitched during his Double-A debut on August 15 in Binghamton. After the Rumble Ponies cashed in one run in the bottom of the first inning, Perez allowed one hit across the next three frames and worked out of a two-on, two-out jam in the bottom of the fifth inning. Back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the sixth closed out Perez's debut, and both runs would come in to score. Native of Rivas, Nicaragua, Perez became the second Nicaraguan to play in the MLB All-Star Futures game in 2024, after being signed in January 2022. Perez logged 94-1/3 innings and boasted a 3.05 earned run average across 20 starts for High-A Vancouver before joining Double-A New Hampshire on August 12.

Akron's Yorman Gómez (3-0, 1.90 ERA) is set to make his fifth start for the RubberDucks this year after being called up from High-A Lake County on July 18. Gómez went 8-0 with a 2.84 earned run average over 17 appearances and eight starts for the Captains, while collecting 83 strikeouts to 29 walks in 76 innings pitched. The righty departed High-A tied for third in wins among all High-A hurlers and has the second-lowest ERA on Lake County. His last time out was a start in Reading on August 15, when Gómez allowed three runs in 4-1/3 innings pitched. In his previous four outings for the Ducks, Gómez had allowed two runs on 13 hits with 23 strikeouts in 19-1/3 innings pitched. Gómez collected 10 strikeouts and allowed one run on two hits in his first career Double-A quality start against Chesapeake on August 9. The 22-year-old out of Coro, Venezuela, pitched to a 0.73 earned run average over three outings for Lake County and two for Akron in July and is 1-0 with a 2.45 earned run average in three starts in August.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 21, 2022 - The Fisher Cats earned a series split at Hartford with a 6-1 win. Davis Schneider, Luis De Los Santos and Orelvis Martinez each drove in two runs. Martinez hit his 28th homer in the sixth inning to put New Hampshire up 3-0. Jimmy Robbins worked four scoreless innings and was followed by Andrew Bash, who added three more to earn the win.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The series continues with a 7:05 PM EDT first pitch on Friday night. New Hampshire's Grant Rogers (6-6, 3.15 ERA) climbs the hill for his 16th Fisher Cats start this year. Akron's starter for Friday night's game is to be determined.







Eastern League Stories from August 21, 2025

Young Arms Square off as Cats Aim for Fourth Straight - New Hampshire Fisher Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.