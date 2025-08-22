Sea Dogs Shut down Rumble Ponies 2-0

Published on August 21, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (22-25, 55-58) took a 2-0 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (31-17, 76-39) on Thursday night in front of 5,035 fans at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs moved to 22-25 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson is now tied with Arnie Beyeler for the most managerial wins in team history with 282 wins and is just one victory away from etching his name into the record books.

Portland started the scoring in the bottom of the sixth. Allan Castro doubled and then moved to third on a sacrifice bunt to start the inning. A batter later, Ronaldo Hernández peppered a fielder's choice to score Castro from third which gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 advantage.

The Sea Dogs added another run in the bottom of the seventh. Ahbram Liendo walked and then stole second base to kickoff the frame. A batter later, Castro cranked an RBI single to make the score 2-0.

RHP Yovanny Cruz (2-3, 2.96 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.2 innings of shutout ball while surrendering a hit and notching three strikeouts. RHP Ben Simon (0-1, 2.35 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.2 innings allowing two earned runs on three hits while walking two batters. RHP Reidis Sena (S,4) received the save hurling 1.0 inning while walking one and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies will continue the six-game set tomorrow, Friday August 22 at Delta Dental Park. First pitch is slated for 6:00 PM. Portland will start LHP Eduardo Rivera (0-3, 3.96 ERA) on the mound. Binghamton will hand the ball to RHP Jack Wenninger (10-6, 2.72 ERA).







Eastern League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.