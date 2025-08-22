Mendoza Walks off Harrisburg

The SeaWolves (23-25, 68-49 overall) took down Harrisburg (26-22, 60-57 overall), earning their seventh walk-off win of the season.

Erie starter Andrew Sears and Harrisburg starter Jake Bennett traded zeroes until the fourth inning. In the bottom of the fourth, Josue Briceño drew a leadoff walk and went to third base on a one-out double by Jake Holton. Ben Malgeri's RBI groundout scored Briceño and gave Erie a 1-0 lead.

Cayden Wallace led off the fifth with a double against Sears. He stole third base and scored on Caleb Farmer's fielder's choice to tie the game.

Sears allowed one run over five strong innings. He allowed three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

John Peck led off the sixth with a walk against reliever Hyun-il Choi. He went to second on a wild pitch and to third on Briceño's second hit of the game. Justice Bigbie smacked a sacrifice fly to score Peck and give Erie a 2-1 lead.

Harrisburg tied the game against Richard Guasch in the ninth inning. Wallace walked and pinch hitter Brandon Bossiere sent him to third on a one-out single. Phillip Glasser's soft grounder to second base scored Wallace to tie the game.

In the bottom of the ninth, Malgeri led off with a triple against Jack Sinclair. Harrisburg intentionally walked both Roberto Campos and Eliezer Alfonzo to load the bases with none out. Carlos Mendoza smoked a line-drive single to right field to score Malgeri and win the game.

Guasch (2-4) earned the win over Sinclair (0-2).

Erie and Harrisburg continue the series on Friday at 6:05 p.m. Kenny Serwa faces Alex Clemmey.

