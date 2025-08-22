Strong Pitching and Big Second Inning Lead Akron to 4-1 Win

Published on August 21, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Joe Lampe picked up two hits including a home run while Yorman Gómez struck out nine to lead the Akron RubberDucks past the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-1 on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Lampe jump started the offense in the second. The RubberDucks outfielder launched the second pitch of the inning deep into the Modelo Tiki Terrace to make it 1-0 Akron.

Mound Presence

Gómez was dominant on Thursday. The right-hander surrendered just one run on two hits while striking out nine over five innings. Steven Pérez picked up right where Gómez left off. The left-hander fanned three over two scoreless innings. Jack Jasiak made his Canal Park debut striking out one over a scoreless inning. Matt Jachec worked a scoreless ninth to secure the win.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense kept adding on in the second inning after Lampe's home run. Tyresse Turner reached on an error, which allowed Jonah Advincula to score. Turner stole second during the next at-bat which caused an errant throw by the Fisher Cats catcher that allowed Jake Fox to score and make it 3-0 Akron. Angel Genao capped the big inning by lining a single into center to bring home Turner and give the RubberDucks the 4-0 lead.

Notebook

The four run second gave Akron its first lead in the series...Gómez has struck out five or more in four of six outings with Akron...Gómez's win is his 12th on the season between Akron and Lake County, which is the most in the Guardians organization...Lampe's second inning homer was his ninth on the season and fifth at Canal Park...Game Time: 2:28...Attendance: 3,215.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday, August 22 at 7:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (Lake County: 10-2, 2.35 ERA) will make his Double-A debut against New Hampshire righty Grant Rogers (6-6, 3.15 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







