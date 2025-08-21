Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Erie

Published on August 21, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Thursday, August 21, 6:05 p.m. - UPMC Park

LH Jake Bennett vs LH Andrew Sears

The Harrisburg Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game four of their seven-game series tonight at UPMC Park in Erie. Overall Erie has taken 10 of the 17 games the teams have played. Harrisburg has 22 games remaining and beginning today they're one game behind Altoona.

FILIBUSTERS: Since July 5 Harrisburg has gone 24-13 - In that same time frame, they have a 3.02 ERA which is third in the league - The six-game sweep at Hartford was the Sens first six-game sweep of a series, home or road, ever - The Senators are 12-2 since August 5 and have gained 4.5 games in the standings - Since May 2, the Sens bullpen has a 2.67 ERA, best in the league - On their current 13-game road trip, the Sens are hitting .291 and have a 3.27 ERA. They've scored 52 runs in the nine games and on the mound, they've struck out 81 batters - Cayden Wallace is 16-for-32 on the 9-game road trip with a home run and 5 RBIs.







