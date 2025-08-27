Senators Blanked at Home by Curve, 8-0

The Harrisburg Senators couldn't get the bats going Tuesday night, falling 8-0 to the Altoona Curve at FNB Field. The Curve jumped on starter Jackson Kent in the first inning, plating four runs on four hits, including RBI singles from Esmerlyn Valdez, Duce Gourson, Omar Alfonzo, and P.J. Hilson. From there, Altoona never looked back.

Javier Rivas added insurance with a solo homer in the sixth. Altoona finished with 12 hits, led by multi-hit efforts from Hilson, Rivas, Gourson, and Alfonzo.

Wilber Dotel earned the win for the Curve, tossing five scoreless innings while striking out four. The Senators managed only two hits on the night, a single from Seaver King and one from Sam Brown, in their first shutout since July 24.







