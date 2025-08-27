Senators Blanked at Home by Curve, 8-0
Published on August 26, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators couldn't get the bats going Tuesday night, falling 8-0 to the Altoona Curve at FNB Field. The Curve jumped on starter Jackson Kent in the first inning, plating four runs on four hits, including RBI singles from Esmerlyn Valdez, Duce Gourson, Omar Alfonzo, and P.J. Hilson. From there, Altoona never looked back.
Javier Rivas added insurance with a solo homer in the sixth. Altoona finished with 12 hits, led by multi-hit efforts from Hilson, Rivas, Gourson, and Alfonzo.
Wilber Dotel earned the win for the Curve, tossing five scoreless innings while striking out four. The Senators managed only two hits on the night, a single from Seaver King and one from Sam Brown, in their first shutout since July 24.
Eastern League Stories from August 26, 2025
- Genao Hits Grand Slam, Ducks Win in Richmond, 10-1 - Akron RubberDucks
- Erie Surges in Extras to Hand New Hampshire 4-2 Loss - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Sea Dogs Take Series Opener 6-2 over Yard Goats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Jasso Extends Hit Streak in Loss to Binghamton Tuesday - Somerset Patriots
- Gordon's Strong Start, Binghamton's Balanced Offense Leads to Series-Opening Win over Somerset - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Yard Goats Drop Homestand Opener to Sea Dogs - Hartford Yard Goats
- Trimble Homers, Drives in Winning Run in Baysox Victory over Reading - Chesapeake Baysox
- McGonigle's 11th-Inning Blast Completes Comeback Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Squirrels Fall to 'Ducks in Series Opener - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Aiden Miller Swipes 50th Bag as Fightin Phils Fall to Baysox - Reading Fightin Phils
- Curve Shutout Senators, Double Division Lead - Altoona Curve
- Senators Blanked at Home by Curve, 8-0 - Harrisburg Senators
- August 26, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Amalfi, Fisher Cats Welcome Sea Wolves to Manchester - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Yard Goats Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Hartford Yard Goats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.