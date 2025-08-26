August 26, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on August 26, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







RUMBLE PONIES OUTSLUG SEA DOGS 12-10 ON SUNDAY The Portland Sea Dogs (22-27, 55-60) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (33-17, 78-39) 12-10 on Sunday afternoon in front of 6,868 fans, the 24th sellout crowd of the season at Delta Dental Park. Trailing the Rumble Ponies 9-5 in the bottom of the seventh, the Sea Dogs put together a massive rally. Fraymi De Leon started the inning with a single. Then Justin Riemer drew a walk. The next batter Miguel Bleis hit an RBI single to make the score 8-6. After Tyler Miller singled to load the bases, Brooks Brannon (3) smashed a go-ahead grand slam to make the score 10-9. Binghamton took an 11-10 lead in the top of the eighth on two solo home runs from Jacob Reimer (8) and Kevin Parada (11). Trailing the Rumble Ponies 4-1 entering the bottom of the second, The Sea Dogs started to comeback. Caden Rose reached base via a hit-by-pitch and then scored on an RBI double from Juan Chacon to cut the lead to 4-2. De Leon followed with another RBI double which brought Portland to within one run 4-3.

A BIG BROOKS BOMB Sea Dogs catcher Brooks Brannon smashed a grand slam for his third home run of the season against Binghamton on Sunday. Brannon has started to blossom for the Sea Dogs offense lately. Currently riding a seven-game hitting streak (8/16-present). During that time frame, the Greensboro, N.C. native is hitting .318 with a double, two home runs, and eight RBI.

DE LEON AT DOUBLE-A One of two newest Sea Dogs, infielder Fraymi De Leon turned in a 2-4 performance with an RBI double and a run scored in his first game with the Sea Dogs this season. Before his promotion to Double-A, De Leon was struggling with High-A Greenville, hitting .157 with six doubles, nine RBI, and five stolen bases throughtout 34 games.

RIEMER'S A SPARKPLUG Sea Dogs infielder Justin Riemer recorded his second hit at the Double-A level on Sunday afternoon going 1-3 with two runs scored and a walk. Riemer was called up from High-A Greenville on last Friday and made his first start with the Sea Dogs on Saturday night. The former Wright State Raider was hitting .243 with five doubles, a home run, and 16 RBI in 66 games with the Drive.

IT'S MILLER TIME Sea Dogs corner-infielder Tyler Miller went 3-4 with three runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Rumble Ponies. After missing a chunk of the season on the injured list (7/21-8/9), Miller has been on a tear as of late. In his last 10 games, the former Auburn Tigers is slashing .382 (13-for-34) with six runs scored, two doubles, a triple, a home run, and three RBI.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 26, 2017 - Portland scored five runs off Matt Harvey (MLB Rehab) and beat Binghamton, 9-5...Chad De La Guerra added a pair of 2-run doubles and a career-high 4 RBI...Josh Ockimey had two doubles.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz makes his fourth start of the season sporting a 0-1 record with a 3.20 ERA.Holobetz last appeared for the Sea Dogs on August 20 vs Binghamton when he tossed a season-high 7.0 innings of one-run ball (earned) giving up two walks and notching four strikeouts.







Eastern League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.