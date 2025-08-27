Squirrels Fall to 'Ducks in Series Opener

Published on August 26, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to two hits and lost to the Akron RubberDucks, 10-1, on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (46-72-1, 25-26 second half) dropped the series opener against the RubberDucks (71-49, 28-24) and fell to 4.5 games out of first in the Southwest Division second-half standings.

The RubberDucks took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning. After a fielding error put runners at first and second with one out, Jake Fox drove a two-run triple and later scored on a groundout by Alex Mooney against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 5-10).

Bertrand allowed one earned run over his five innings with a walk and two strikeouts. He has posted a 1.51 ERA (7 ER/41.2 IP) in his last eight outings since July 4.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Flying Squirrels worked three walks to load the bases with one out before Drew Cavanaugh was hit by a pitch to plate a run and cut the deficit to 3-1. Reliever Adam Tulloch worked a pop-out and a strikeout to strand the bases loaded.

In the top of the sixth, Dylan Hecht issued three consecutive walks to load the bases with no outs. After a force at home, Angel Genao hit a grand slam to push the Akron lead to 7-1.

Joe Lampe hit a two-run triple and Tyreese Turner plated a run with a groundout to extend the Akron lead to 10-1 in the top of the ninth.

Akron pitchers combined to hit five Richmond batters with pitches in the game, the most for an Eastern League team this year.

Bo Davidson had both of Richmond's hits, a fifth-inning single and a ninth-inning double.

Akron relievers Zach Jacobs (Win, 3-3), Tyler Thornton and Jack Jasiak combined to throw five scoreless innings to finish the game.

The series continues on Wednesday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Joe Whitman (3-9, 5.29) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by RubberDucks right-hander Yorman Gómez (4-0, 1.88). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday is Wine & K9s at The Diamond with $7 glasses of wine and $7 wine slushies available from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and free admission for dogs. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







