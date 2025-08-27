Trimble Homers, Drives in Winning Run in Baysox Victory over Reading

READING, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, grabbed a series opening victory over the Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, with a 5-2 win on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

After throwing four scoreless innings to begin the game, Chesapeake starter Blake Money gave up a two-run, two-out single to Felix Reyes to give Reading (22-30, 47-72) a 2-0 lead. Money ended the night with five innings pitched, allowing the two runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in a no decision. The 23-year-old has struck out seven or more batters in three straight outings.

Chesapeake (20-32, 51-68) responded in the top of the sixth on a two-run homer from Reed Trimble off Reading starter Estibenzon Jimenez. Trimble has now collected a hit in nine straight games.

The 25-year-old broke the tie in the eighth with a two-out, RBI double off Andrew Walling (L, 2-5) to give the Baysox their first lead of the night 3-2. Since rejoining the Baysox from Triple-A Norfolk, Trimble is slashing .412/.524/.824 with four extra base hits.

Alex Pham (W, 1-2) delivered two shutout innings of relief in the sixth and seventh innings to pick up his first win of the season.

Brandon Butterworth added a pair of runs in the ninth on a two-run double to right-center. Butterworth has reached base in 18 of the 19 games played since joining the Baysox on August 2.

Micah Ashman (S, 2) recorded a six-out save with two scoreless innings and three strikeouts to seal the win.

Chesapeake and Reading continue their six-game series tomorrow night at FirstEnergy Stadium. RHP Zach Fruit (0-4, 8.04) will get the ball for the Baysox against RHP Chuck King (7-5, 4.43) for Reading. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

