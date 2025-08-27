Sea Dogs Take Series Opener 6-2 over Yard Goats

Published on August 26, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs (24-27, 58-60) grounded the Hartford Yard Goats (26-25, 62-58) 6-2 on Tuesday evening at Dunkin Park.

Portland started the scoring in the top of the first. Ahbram Liendo led off the inning with a double and later scored on an RBI double by Marvin Alcantara which gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs added to their lead in the top of the second. Ronaldo Hernandez drew a walk and later advanced to third. A batter later, Liendo cracked an RBI single which made the score 2-0.

Portland took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third courtesy of a solo home run from Caden Rose (6).

Hartford retaliated in the bottom of the third. Cole Carrigg singled and then scored on an RBI double by Jared Thomas to trim the deficit to 3-1. With Thomas on third, Charlie Condon hit a sacrifice fly to cut the Sea Dogs lead to 3-2.

The Sea Dogs responded in the top of the fourth. Karson Simas notched a single, stole second base and then advanced to third on a wild pitch to start the frame. A batter later Liendo hit a sacrifice fly to score Simas to make the score 4-2.

Portland scored two more times in the top of the sixth courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Liendo and then again in the top of the eighth on a force out hit by Alcantara that brought home Chacon from third to make the score 6-2.

RHP John Holobetz (1-1, 3.16 ERA) was awarded the win, his first at the Double-A level, tossing 6.0 innings of two-run ball (earned) while tallying two walks and six strikeouts. RHP Connor Staine (2-8, 5.14 ERA) was given the loss pitching 3.1 innings allowing four earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out two. RHP Reidis Sena (S,5) received the save hurling 3.0 innings of one hit ball while racking up four strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats will continue the six-game road trip tomorrow, Wednesday August 26. First pitch is slated for 7:10 PM. Portland will start LHP Dalton Rogers (3-4, 4.08 ERA) on the bump. Hartford will turn to LHP Sean Sullivan (9-4, 2.44 ERA).







