McGonigle's 11th-Inning Blast Completes Comeback Win

Published on August 26, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (25-27, 70-51 overall) snapped a two-game skid with a 4-3, 11-inning win over New Hampshire (21-30, 50-70 overall) in the series opener on Tuesday.

Erie fell behind in the third inning. Charles McAdoo hit a one-out double against Jaden Hamm, who then walked Je'Von Ward. Jackson Hornung hit an RBI single, scoring McAdoo and sending Ward to third. Eddinson Paulino hit a fielder's choice, as Hamm failed to throw out Ward at home on a soft grounder. New Hampshire grabbed a 2-0 lead.

Hamm was done after three innings. He was charged with two runs on four hits and two walks. Hamm struck out four batters.

Erie did not score against Fisher Cats starter Alex Amalfi, who went a season-long 5.1 innings. Amalfi left after Ben Malgeri's single in the sixth. Johan Simon walked both Thayron Liranzo and Kevin McGonigle, but struck out Josue Briceño to leave the bases loaded.

In the seventh, reliever Nate Garkow allowed a solo blast to Jake Holton off the left-field foul pole. Holton's 17th homer of the year made it 2-1 New Hampshire.

In the eighth, Hunter Gregory entered for the Fisher Cats and allowed a solo blast to Danny Serretti, leading off the inning. Serretti's second of the season knotted the score at 2-2.

Erie got pristine relief work from the trio of Austin Bergner (3.0 IP), Tanner Kohlhepp (2.0), and Andrew Magno (W, 7-1) (2.0), who worked scoreless relief.

In the 11th inning, McGonigle crushed a two-run homer against Chay Yeager (L, 1-2), his eighth homer in Double-A, to give Erie a 4-2 lead.

Ryan Boyer entered for the save opportunity in the bottom of the 11th against his former team. He allowed a one-out, RBI double to Cade Doughty to make it 4-3. Boyer stranded Doughty and Gabriel Martinez, who had walked, by getting Nico Deschamps to line out to Holton to end the game. It netted Boyer his second save with Erie.

Erie continues the 12-game road trip with the second of six against New Hampshire at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, with Andrew Sears facing Fernando Perez.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, Bud Light Party Deck groups, and 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.