Senators Take Series over Erie

Published on August 24, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (24-27, 69-51 overall) dropped their series with Harrisburg (28-23, 62-58 overall) after a 12-1 loss on Sunday.

In the second inning, Cayden Wallace slugged a solo homer against Garrett Burhenn. Later in the inning, Viandel Peña drove a two-run homer to make it 3-0 Senators.

In the third inning, Branden Bossiere walked and Sam Brown was hit by a pitch with two out. Wallace then hit his second homer of the game, a three-run homer, to make it 6-0.

Burhenn (L, 11-3) departed after three innings. He was charged with six earned runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out two.

Yosber Sanchez entered in the fourth inning. A single by Peña and a double by Phillip Glasser preceded Bossiere's two-run double to make it 8-0.

Erie broke onto the scoreboard in the fourth against Senators starter Jarlin Susana. Kevin McGonigle walked, and Justice Bigbie and Ben Malgeri singled to load the bases. Roberto Campos drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 8-1. Susana (W, 1-1) struck out 10 batters in his five frames.

Sanchez departed with one out after a pair of singles in the fifth. Against Trevin Michael, Glasser hit a two-run double to make it 10-0. Seaver King followed with his own RBI double, making it 11-1.

Maxwell Romero Jr. had an RBI single in the eighth against Richard Guasch to make it 12-1.

Ben Malgeri led off the ninth with a double. He scored on Eliezer Alfonzo's second double of the game, making it 12-2.

Erie begins a 12-game road trip with the first of six against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, Bud Light Party Deck groups, and 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.