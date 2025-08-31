Burhenn's Gem and Clark's Mad Dash Lead Erie to a Fifth Straight Win
Published on August 30, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (29-27, 74-51 overall) won a fifth straight over New Hampshire (21-34, 50-74 overall) with a 7-2 win on Saturday.
Erie grabbed the lead in the second inning against Bobby Milacki. Jake Holton led off with a double. Ben Malgeri followed with a double, scoring Holton to make it 1-0.
Je'Von Ward drew a leadoff walk in the second against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn. Eddinson Paulino bashed a two-run home run, giving New Hampshire a 2-1 lead.
In the fourth, the SeaWolves rallied to lead again. Holton drew a leadoff walk against Milacki. Malgeri then slugged a two-run homer, giving Erie a 3-2 lead. With one out, Danny Serretti reached on an error by Ryan McCarty at first base. Abel Bastidas followed with a single, his first Double-A hit. Milacki was pulled for Pat Gallagher, who walked Max Clark to load the bases. With two out and the runners in motion on a full-count pitch, Kevin McGonigle singled to center. The hit scored all three runners as Clark sprinted from first, making it 6-2 Erie.
After the homer in the second, Burhenn settled in and pitched a gem. He retired his final 10 hitters after a single by Ward in the fourth. Burhenn (W, 12-3) allowed two runs on three hits with one walk over 6.2 innings. With 10 strikeouts, Burhenn became the first SeaWolves pitcher to strike out 10 or more in a game since June 26, 2024, when Burhenn did it against Harrisburg.
Erie added a run in the ninth when Josue Briceño tripled and scored on Holton's third hit of the game, making it 7-2.
Tanner Kohlhepp (1.1 IP) and Ryan Boyer (1.0) turned in scoreless relief for Erie. Boyer struck out the side in order in the ninth, giving SeaWolves pitching 14 strikeouts in the game.
Erie will try to sweep the six-game series with New Hampshire at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday. Jaden Hamm faces Alex Amalfi.
