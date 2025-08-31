Pitching Powers Fightin Phils to Saturday Night Over Baysox

Published on August 30, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - After being out-hit 6-to-2, The Reading Fightin Phils (24-32; 49-74) find a way to take game five of the series against the Chesapeake Baysox (22-34; 53-70) in a 3-1 win on Saturday night. The Fightin Phils are one step closer to a series split as they look to win out in tomorrow's series finale.

A solo shot from Reed Trimble put the Baysox on the board first, giving them the early lead in the top of the third.

Reading was able to avoid any further scoring after Griff McGarry (W, 1-4) did not allow another earned run after the solo home run and racked up another six strikeouts for the night.

The Fightin Phils capitalized on McGarry's work as they captured the lead in the bottom of the fifth after Bryson Ware blasted a two-run home run to put Reading up 2-1.

Eiberson Castellano entered the game for McGarry and delivered a scoreless inning after only allowing two hits. It was then Andrew Baker's turn and continued the trend with 1.2 scoreless innings of his own, only allowing one hit and notching four strikeouts.

Things got close in the top of the eighth after a lead off triple from Brandon Butterworth for the Baysox. As Baker struck out the next batter for the first out, Adam Retzbach swung right to Carson DeMartini who got it to catcher Caleb Ricketts to tag Butterworth out at home to avoid Chesapeake tying up the game.

An insurance run came at the perfect time for the Fightin Phils as Jose Rodriguez delivered an RBI double that scored Leandro Pineda. Pineda walked during his time at bat and was able to make it all the way home on the double. That served as only Reading's second hit of the night but was just enough to secure the win.

Bryson Ware was responsible for one of the back-to-back two-run RBI doubles that secured Reading's win over Chesapeake last night and continued his game-winning performance with the two-run home run that put Reading up. He finished the night going 1-for-3 with one run and two RBI. Jose Rodriguez was responsible for the only other hit of the night and finished with one RBI.

Griff McGarry earned his first win of the season after his strong performance on the mound. Juaron Watts-Brown (L, 3-4) suffered the loss after allowing two earned runs on one hit over six innings of work.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. against the Chesapeake Baysox. RHP Matt Manning will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Michael Forret for Chesapeake. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 5 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.The series ends Sunday with Dinosaur Day: An Immersive Dinosaur Experience, Appearance by Pennsylvania Dinosaurs, thanks to Tower Health - Reading Hospital. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.