Paulino's Homer Highlights Space Potatoes Loss

Published on August 30, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-34, 51-73) were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves (29-27, 74-51) at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday night, 7-2. Playing as the New Hampshire Space Potatoes, New Hampshire's lone runs scored on second baseman Eddinson Paulino's 11th round-tripper of the season in the bottom of the second inning, but the Fisher Cats knocked two hits after that to drop their sixth in a row.

Fisher Cats starter Bobby Milacki (L, 0-3) pitched into the top of the fourth inning and was tagged for five runs, three earned, on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Right-hander Pat Gallagher entered in the top of the fourth before surrendering one run on two hits and two walks over 2-2/3 innings of relief. Conor Larkin kept Erie off the board and struck out one in two innings pitched as righty Chay Yeager gave up one run in the top of the ninth inning.

Erie starter Garrett Burhenn (W, 12-3) fanned 10 batters through 6-2/3 innings pitched, allowing two runs on three hits while walking one. Righty Tanner Kohlhepp cleaned up the top of the seventh inning and went on to toss 1-1/3 scoreless, one-hit innings of relief. Former Fisher Cats hurler Ryan Boyer made his second appearance of the week and struck out the side to close out Erie's fifth win of the week.

Tonight's top takeaways:

INF Eddinson Paulino belts 11th homer of the year

RHP Conor Larkin fans two, works two scoreless relief innings

Fisher Cats' losing skid slides to six

Highest attended Space Potatoes game with 5,269 for Saturday fireworks

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, New Hampshire left fielder Je'Von Ward walked and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by shortstop Cade Doughty. Paulino followed with a 351-foot blast to right field to give New Hampshire a 2-0 advantage.

Erie responded with a five-run top of the fourth inning on a pair of run-scoring knocks from right fielder Ben Malgeri and shortstop Kevin McGonigle. Malgeri crushed a two-run shot to put the SeaWolves in front, 3-2, before Erie loaded the bases with two outs in the frame. McGonigle then cleared the bases on a single to inflate the lead to 6-2.

The SeaWolves added one more run on back-to-back, two-out base hits in the top of the ninth inning to finalize the scoring at 7-2.

The series concludes with Mimosas and Music before a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday. The series finale features a rematch of Tuesday night's pitching matchup as New Hampshire's Alex Amalfi (5-7, 4.69 ERA) starts against Erie's Jaden Hamm (2-2, 5.09 ERA).

