Watts-Brown Sharp But Baysox Drop Second Straight

Published on August 30, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







READING, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their second consecutive game against the Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, with a 3-1 loss on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Chesapeake (22-34, 53-70) scored the game's first run on a solo homer by Reed Trimble off Reading starter Griff McGarry (W, 1-4), his second homer of the week. Trimble is batting .379 (11-for-29) with five extra base hits and nine RBI since returning from Triple-A Norfolk on August 20.

Baysox starter Juaron Watts-Brown (L, 3-4) threw four perfect innings to begin the night. After a leadoff walk in the fifth, Bryson Ware recorded the first Fightin Phils hit of the night with a go-ahead two-run homer to left.

The Orioles No. 13 prospect finished the night going six innings, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts in the loss. It's the first six inning start for Watts-Brown since joining the Baysox.

Brandon Butterworth tripled to lead off the eighth and put the tying run at third but was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a grounder to third base. The Reading (24-32, 49-74) bullpen combined for four shutout innings and nine strikeouts.

Ethan Anderson registered his first multi-hit game at Double-A with a pair of hits.

Carter Baumler threw a scoreless seventh and has yet to allow a run in three Double-A outings. Chesapeake pitching allowed just two hits on the night.

Jose Rodríguez padded Reading's lead in the eighth with a two-out RBI double and Tristan Garnett (S, 1) recorded the final four outs to pick up the save and clinch the win for Reading.

Chesapeake and Reading conclude their six-game series tomorrow night at FirstEnergy Stadium. RHP Michael Forret (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the ball for the Baysox against RHP Matt Manning (0-0, -.-- ERA) for Reading. First pitch is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

The final Baysox homestand of the 2025 regular season is scheduled for Tuesday, September 2 - Sunday, September 7 against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.