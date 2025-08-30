Milacki Makes his Return to Manchester on Saturday Night

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-33, 50-73) and Erie SeaWolves (28-27, 73-51) open their weekend slate of games with another 6:35 PM EDT first pitch at Delta Dental Stadium. Fisher Cats righty Bobby Milacki will make his first home start since May 4 against Erie's Garrett Burhenn.

LAST NIGHT

The Fisher Cats and SeaWolves played through the rain in New Hampshire's fifth consecutive loss on Friday night, 4-3. After the Fisher Cats took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, Erie plated two runs in the second and one run in the third to knot the score.

Friday night's game entered a 1-hour, 16-minute delay with one out and two runners in scoring position in the top of the third inning. Following the delay, New Hampshire reliever Devereaux Harrison escaped the top of the third and went on to toss 2-2/3 scoreless innings with four punchouts.

New Hampshire's three runs scored on run-scoring singles from Je'Von Ward and Ryan McCarty before Alex De Jesus' sacrifice fly made it 3-0. The Fisher Cats' offense would fall silent over the next eight innings, recording four hits and scattering seven runners on base following their three-run first inning.

PITCHING MATCHUP

The Fisher Cats send right-hander Bobby Milacki (0-2, 3.00 ERA) to the hill for his third Double-A start of the season. Milacki has spent the majority of the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Buffalo, where he pitched to a 4.40 earned run average across 20 appearances for the Bisons. The 28-year-old began the season with Buffalo before being sent to Double-A New Hampshire on April 23. Milacki spent the end of April and beginning of May with the Fisher Cats and pitched to a 3.94 earned run average over seven outings. Milacki bounced back and forth between New Hampshire and Buffalo across the last two weeks, making a start for the Cats in Akron before heading back to Buffalo on August 24. He made one appearance against Scranton Wilkes-Barre on August 24 before rejoining New Hampshire on August 26. His last time out was a relief appearance on August 27, when he pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning in New Hampshire's 3-2 loss to Erie on Wednesday night. Milacki was drafted in the 38th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals and was later released by the Nationals in May of 2020. He then inked a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins in June of 2021 before electing free agency after the 2022 campaign. Five days after electing free agency in November of 2022, Milacki was signed by San Diego and spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons in the Padres' system. After climbing from High-A Fort Wayne to Triple-A El Paso, Milacki elected free agency again on November 4, 2024. The Blue Jays signed Milacki just over a month later on December 16, 2024.

Erie's team-leader in innings pitched Garrett Burhenn (11-3, 4.54 ERA) will make his 23rd start for the SeaWolves this season. Burhenn is tied for second in Double-A with 11 wins over 22 starts and 23 appearances while logging 109 innings pitched. Through five starts in August, Burhenn is 1-1 with a 6.93 earned run average and 17 strikeouts to five walks across 24-2/3 frames of work. The right-hander is in his second season with Erie after joining the SeaWolves on May 14, 2024. Burhenn finished the year at 6-1 with a 3.91 earned run average over his first 20 appearances at the Double-A level. A native of Indianapolis, Burhenn was selected by the Tigers in the ninth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Across April and May, Burhenn surrendered 14 runs over 42-1/3 innings of work, boasting a 2.98 earned run average in his first nine outings of the year. His last time out was on August 24 against Harrisburg, when he allowed six runs in three innings to suffer his first loss since July 2 versus Akron. Despite his 11 wins, Burhenn's last winning effort was on August 1 in Akron, where he fired a season high seven scoreless innings with four punchouts in the SeaWolves' 10-3 win.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 30, 2006- The Fisher Cats extended a win streak to four games with a 2-1 walk-off win in Manchester against the Connecticut Defenders. Tim Olson doubled to start the inning, advancing on a bunt. Brad Hassey ripped a single to right to win the game. Jesse Litsch allowed one run in a seven-inning start, and Evan Fahrner and Justin James each tossed two innings of scoreless relief. Chip Cannon went 4-for-5 for New Hampshire.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and SeaWolves do battle for the final time in 2025 with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday afternoon. Sunday features a rematch of Tuesday night's pitching duel as right-hander Alex Amalfi (5-7, 4.69 ERA) toes the rubber for his ninth start of the season. Erie's Jaden Hamm (2-5, 5.09 ERA) gets the ball for the SeaWolves in Sunday's series finale.







