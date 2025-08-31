Yard Goats Strikeout 19 in Loss

Published on August 30, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT- Yard Goats pitching tied the franchise record with 19 strikeouts in a 10-inning game, but came up short in a 4-3 extra innings loss to the Portland Sea Dogs in front of 7,135 on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. Hartford erased two late Portland leads, including a game-tying home run by Julio Carreras in the ninth, but a tenth-inning sacrifice fly from Portland proved to be the difference.

Konner Eaton was brilliant in his first start at Dunkin' Park, striking out a career high 12 batters across five innings on 81 pitches. His 12 strikeouts were one shy of tying the Yard Goats franchise record.

The Sea Dogs jumped ahead in the first inning when Ronald Rosario hit a two-run home run, giving Portland a 2-0 lead.

The Yard Goats answered in the bottom half of the first when Charlie Condon hit into an RBI groundout, cutting the Portland lead to 2-1.

Hartford tied the game in the seventh when Jared Thomas roped an RBI single, tying the game 2-2. Thomas drove in Cole Carrigg, who bunted for a single and then stole second in the prior at-bat.

Portland reclaimed the lead in the ninth when Marvin Alcantara hit a solo home run, giving the Sea Dogs a 3-2 advantage.

The Yard Goats wasted no time in the bottom half of the ninth, as Carreras blasted a lead-off solo home run off Portland reliever Jeremy Wu-Yelland, tying the game 3-3 and forcing extra innings.

Juan Chacon hit a sacrifice fly in the tenth, putting the Sea Dogs ahead 4-3.

The Yard Goats continue their series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, on Sunday, August 31st (1 PM). RHP Connor Staine gets the start for the Yard Goats. It's Jewish Heritage Celebration Day! The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP: Jeremy Wu-Yelland (2-0)

LP: Austin Smith (0-2)

Save: Reidis Sena (6)

Time: 2:35







Eastern League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.