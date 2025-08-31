Squirrels Roll to Fourth Straight Win over 'Ducks

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Akron RubberDucks, 7-2, on Saturday night at The Diamond.

It was the fourth straight win for the Flying Squirrels (50-72-1, 29-26 second half) against the RubberDucks (71-53, 28-28). Richmond is 2.5 games behind first-place Altoona with 13 regular-season games remaining.

Ralphy Velasquez gave Akron a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the first inning.

Drew Cavanaugh tied the game, 1-1, with an RBI double in the bottom of the second against Akron starter Trenton Denholm (Loss, 11-6).

In the third, Dayson Croes gave the Flying Squirrels a 3-1 lead with a two-run single.

The RubberDucks closed the score to 3-2 with a sacrifice fly by Wuilfredo Antunez in the top of the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Sabin Ceballos drove a two-out, two-run single. Cavanaugh followed with a two-run homer, his first at Double-A, to push the lead to 7-2.

Jack Choate started on the mound for the Flying Squirrels and allowed two runs over four innings. Cole Hiller (Win, 1-0) threw three hitless, scoreless innings in his Double-A debut.

Ian Villers retired all six batters he faced over the final two innings to end the game.

The series concludes on Sunday night at The Diamond. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (5-10, 2.93) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by RubberDucks right-hander Khal Stephen (0-0, 5.14). First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

