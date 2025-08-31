Curve Offense Shines in Win over Senators

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Esmerlyn Valdez launched his fourth home run in the last three days on Saturday night to fuel a 9-2 win for Altoona over Harrisburg at FNB Field. With the win, Altoona holds a 2.0 game lead in the Southwest Division with 13 games remaining in the Second Half of the season.

Valdez, who hit a two-run home run on Thursday night and hit two home runs on Friday night, hit a three-run home run in the third inning off reliever Hyun-il Choi. Nick Cimillo followed with his 17th home run of the season to cap off a six-run second inning. Valdez has hit 26 homers this season between Greensboro and Altoona, the most among Pirates minor leaguers.

Konnor Griffin went 1-for-5 with a two-run single in the second inning. Griffin has a hit in 8-of-10 games since joining the Curve including each of the last six and is batting .333 (13-for-39) with a .917 OPS and five stolen bases. He also has runs batted in in each of his last six games, giving him 15 with Altoona.

Tres Gonzalez hit his first career Double-A home run in the win, his first long ball since August 31, 2023 with Greensboro. Gonzalez, who had 497 Double-A plate appearances without a home run, launched a two-run shot in the eighth inning before Termarr Johnson added an RBI-single in the ninth to close out the Curve scoring.

Curve starter Dominic Perachi tossed a season-long six scoreless innings in the start, allowing just two hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Valentin Linarez tossed two scoreless innings in relief before Jaden Woods allowed a two-run home run to Sam Brown in the ninth inning. The Curve held the Senators to just four hits in the win.

Altoona wraps up their six-game series with the Senators on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. RHP Wilber Dotel starts for the Curve with LHP Jackson Kent slated to start for the Senators.

