Velazquez Homers, But Ducks Fall in Richmond, 7-2

Published on August 30, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







RubberDucks designated hitter Ralphy Velazquez hit his Guardians organization-leading 22nd home run of the season, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied for a 7-2 victory over Akron and their fourth straight win in the fifth game of a six-game series at The Diamond Saturday night. Akron is four games behind Altoona (32-24), two behind Harrisburg (30-26) and 1.5 behind Richmond in the second-half Southwest Division race.

Turning Point

Akron came within 3-2 in the top of the fifth inning, but the Squirrels responded in the bottom of the inning against right-hander Trent Denholm. With two outs, right fielder Victor Bericoto singled to center field, and left fielder Scott Bandura hit a ground ball that got past first baseman Jonah Advincula, putting two runners in scoring position. First baseman Sabin Ceballos hit a two-runs single to center field, and catcher Drew Cavanaugh hit a two-run homer to make it 7-2.

Mound Presence

Denholm held a 1-0 lead until the bottom of the second inning, when Bandura and Cavanaugh each doubled, tying the game, 1-1. In the third, two singles, a sacrifice, and a two-run single by third baseman Dayson Croes gave Richmond a 3-1 lead. The four runs in the fifth were unearned, so Denholm allowed three earned runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts in five innings. Right-hander Davis Sharpe pitched around a walk with two strikeouts in two scoreless innings. Right-hander Zach Jacobs worked around a walk with a strikeout in a scoreless eighth inning.

Duck Tales

Velazquez hit the first pitch he saw from left-hander Jack Choate for a go-ahead solo home run in the first inning. With a 3-1 deficit in the fifth inning, Advincula singled to center field to chase Choate. Right-hander Cole Hillier's balk moved Advincula to second base, and flyouts by second baseman Tyresse Turner and left fielder Wuilfredo Antunez scored Advincula to make it 3-2. Akron did not have a hit off Hiller in three innings nor Ian Villers over the final two innings.

Notebook

Velazquez extended an eight-game hitting streak...Antunez's seven-game hitting streak ended...Sharpe has pitched four straight scoreless outings for an eight-inning streak...The RubberDucks have lost four straight games for the first time since July 12-19 against Richmond and Altoona... Akron's season series with Richmond is tied, 10-10, but Richmond has clinched the second-half series (and tiebreaker), 9-2... Game Time: 2:17...Attendance: 7,487.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their series in Richmond at 5:05 p.m. Sunday at The Diamond. Akron right-hander Khal Stephen (0-0, 5.14 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels left-hander John Michael Bertrand (5-10, 2.93 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.