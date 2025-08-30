August 30, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS TOPPLE YARD GOATS 6-2 The Portland Sea Dogs (26-28, 60-61) bested the Hartford Yard Goats (27-27, 63-60) 6-2 on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. With the win, the Sea Dogs remain 2.0 games out of a playoff spot in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. For the second night in a row, Portland tallied six runs early in the ballgame. Ahbram Liendo worked a leadoff walk to start the top of the first. Then he moved to second when Juan Chacon was hit-by-pitch. After Allan Castro walked to load the bases, Miguel Bleis cracked a two-run single to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 advantage. The next batter Brooks Brannon lined a single to reload the bases. A groundout from Ronaldo Hernández brought home Castro to make the score 3-0. In the next at-bats Tyler Miller and Karson Simas laced an RBI singles which extended Portland's lead to 5-0. A batter later, Liendo peppered an RBI single to give the Sea Dogs a 6-0 lead. Hartford responded in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run by Benny Montgomery (4) which trimmed the deficit to 6-1. The Yard Goats tacked on one more run in the bottom of the ninth courtesy of a solo home run by Jose Cordova (6) to make the score 6-2.

EARLY OFFENSE PREVAILS Throughout the roadtrip in Hartford, the Sea Dogs offense has put up a total of 14 runs over the course of the first two innings of every game this week. The following is a breakdown of the runs scored. On Friday they scored six runs in the top of the first. Thursday, six runs in the top of the second. Tuesday, they scored one run in both the top of the first and second innings. Portland is 37-14 in games where they score first.

BRANNON EXTENDS HIS STREAK Sea Dogs designated hitter Brooks Brannon continues his hot hitting as of late going 1-4 with a run scored in last night's win. Brannon is now riding an eight game hitting streak with three multi-hit performances, two doubles, three home runs, and 10 RBI's throughout the stretch.

MULLINS MOWS THE YARD GOATS Sea Dogs left-hander Hayden Mullins was stellar last night earning his sixth win of the season while tossing 5.1 innings of one-run ball while allowing three hits and striking out six. Widely considered the Sea Dogs ace, Mullins has racked up at least four strikeouts while tossing a minimum of five innings over his last five starts.

T-MILLY TALLIES TWO Sea Dogs infielder Tyler Miller recorded his ninth multi-hit performance of the season going 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Currently riding a four game hitting streak, Miller is slashing .438 (7-for-16) with a double, a triple, and a homer.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 30, 2015 - In the final regular season game for Portland at New Britain Stadium, the Rock Cats walked off with a 7-5 win in 15 innings...Jordan Patterson hit a two-run homer off position player Oscar Tejeda.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt makes his 14th start of the season sporting a 2-7 record with a 4.53 ERA. Wehunt last appeared on August 24 vs Binghamton when he tossed 1.1 innings of four-run ball (all earned) while surrendering six hits, five walks, and striking out six batters.







